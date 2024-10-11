Giants Can Keep These Streaks Alive with a Win Over Cincinnati Bengals
The New York Giants, fresh off their 29-20 win over Seattle, look to notch their second win in a row which if they’re able to do so, would be the first time this season they have strung together consecutive victories.
And speaking of streaks the Giants, with a win, stand to extend two streaks on Sunday night with a win.
The first is an extension of their winning streak against the Bengals at home. Though the Bengals lead the all-time series 6-5, they are 0-4 against the Giants since the very first game of the series on Dec. 3, 1972, the four Giants wins coming by one score or less.
The other streak the Giants can keep alive with a win involves Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has yet to defeat an NFC East team in his career.
A Burrow-led Bengals team has yet to face the Giants, the only NFC East team he’s yet to face–he was on injured reserve in 2020 when the Giants and Bengals last met on the gridiron.
He is 0-2-1 against the Cowboys, Commanders, and Eagles, the tie coming in a 23-23 draw against the Eagles in 2020 before he tore his ACL that year.