Giants CB Deonte Banks Looking Forward to Leadership Role
Despite being in just his second year in the NFL, New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks is already taking a leadership role.
The Giants made Banks a first-round pick in 2023 and he established himself as a top cornerback on the team immediately.
In 2023, Banks played 844 snaps defensively - 325 more snaps than any other returning cornerback on the team.
“I’m just giving them everything I can…I want to be that leader, so I’m trying to take that leadership role.”
Banks allowed 53 catches on 92 targets for 644 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating allowed of 84.7 - the fifth-lowest allowed for qualified rookie cornerbacks in 2023.
Through the first two days of training camp, Banks has matched up consistently with rookie first round pick Malik Nabers.
“I like competing against Leek…It’s just a good matchup; I like it. We’re both competing. We are both quick and fast. It’s fun.”
For Giants fans that believe iron sharpens iron, it’s a good sign to have the previous two first-round picks battle consistently (and talk trash while they do it.)