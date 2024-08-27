Giants CB Deonte Banks Viewed as Potential Breakout Player in 2024
When the New York Giants drafted cornerback Deonte Banks with the 24th pick in 2023, they envisioned him as eventually becoming their No. 1 option at the position.
Banks had a solid rookie season, starting 15 games and totaling 64 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions. He'll now be tasked with leading the Giants' cornerback unit, an inexperienced group that needs to step up.
Banks, now sporting No. 3 is poised to become the Giants’ breakout start on defense this year, opined Peter Schrager, one of the hosts of Good Morning Football. Schrager, who recently unveiled his annual “Breakout Players” list ahead of the 2024 season, placed Banks sixth.
"How about Deonte Banks? The Giants' first-round pick from a year ago, who is expected to make the leap in year number two, in a way where we're talking about him in the same breath as Sauce (Gardner),” Schrager said.
“The Giants love this dude. He's their number one corner, it's year number two, he's going up against guys like A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin, and CeeDee Lamb this season, at least we think. And I think Deonte Banks is ready for that action. …I think he is a breakout stud."
There's no doubt Banks has all the makings to be among the league's elite set of corners. He'll have a heavy task placed in front of him this season in terms of opposing wide receiver matchups as Schrager alluded to. Week 1 starts out facing Justin Jefferson of the Vikings, and that's only the beginning of what's to come.
Outside of the division, Banks will go up against receivers such as Amari Cooper, DK Metcalf, Ja'Marr Chase, George Pickens, Mike Evans, Chris Olave, Drake London, and Michael Pittman, Jr. If Banks can step up to the challenge and win his matchups consistently, the Giants defense will be in a good place.