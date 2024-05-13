Giants' Daniel Jones Has Had Second-worst Supporting Cast Since 2019
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has received much blame for the team’s lack of success over his time with the club.
However, Ian Haritz of "Fantasy Life," did a recent review of data from Pro Football Focus, which underscores the idea that the Giants haven’t done enough to support Jones, their first-round pick in 2019.
According to Haritz, who used PFF's data to determine the ranking of each NFL team’s rush, receiving, pass blocking, and run blocking grades from 2019 to 2023, the Giants' supporting cast over that period has left much to be desired.
The Giants have not had a receiver finish a season with more than 1,000 yards since Jones became the starting quarterback, something they hope changes this year once they get first-round draft pick Malik Nabers onto the field.
The team's offensive line has been subpar at best, allowing Jones to be sacked 30 times in six games last season. However, addressing the offensive line was a top priority this past off-season, with general manager Joe Schoen adding five veteran players who will compete for spots along with young holdovers Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan.
And with Saquon Barkley, Jones's most trusted weapon on offense, having gone to Philadelphia, there are questions about the Giants' running game that the team hopes will be answered by a committee chaired by veteran Devin Singletary and two relatively young players: Eric Gray, a draft pick last year, and Tyrone Tracy Jr., a draft pick this year.
Although Jones signed a lucrative extension last off-season only to suffer a season-ending injury months later, he is facing a make-or-break year in which he has to get back to showing the team that he's the same quarterback he was in 2022 when he helped guide the team to its first postseason berth since 2016.
Jones, who is expected to be the starter once healthy, had the best supporting cast of his career in 2022, a group ranked 21st in the league.
With the team having made upgrades around him, there are no more excuses for him to come up short as he looks to solidify his hold on the starting job.