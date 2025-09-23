Giants Defender Ready to Face College Teammate at Home
The New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers will literally have their Ducks in a row come Sunday afternoon.
The interconference tilt (1 p.m. ET, CBS) is for the birds, as University of Oregon alumni lining up across from each other could well decide its fate.
Quarterback Justin Herbert leads Los Angeles, while his old Eugene teammate and linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux will be tasked with stopping him as the Giants (0-3) search for their first win of the 2025 season.
"Justin Herbert's a great quarterback. I always knew he was a beast when I was there. We won the Rose Bowl back in 2019," Thibodeaux said on Monday, noting that the Chargers also carry fellow linebacker Troy Dye, another ex-Duck.
"It'll be exciting to get a game against [them]. Super great guy, but definitely I'm excited to be an opponent."
As noted by Thibodeaux, he, Herbert, and Dye collaborated on Oregon's run to the 2020 Rose Bowl, shortly before the quarterback became the sixth pick in the ensuing NFL Draft.
Dye was a fourth-round choice in the same draft, originally chosen by Minnesota before joining the Chargers last season.
"He’s definitely a gunslinger. They’ve got a lot of weapons around him and a good offense, so I'm excited to break it down."
Though giving them consecutive home games, the powers that be in the NFL scheduling department have done the Giants no favors in the early portions of the season.
New York is fresh off a Sunday night clash against the Super Bowl mainstays from Kansas City, and the Chargers' visit continues a stretch where six of their first eight opponents appeared in last winter's playoff bracket.
Los Angeles (3-0) is one of six perfect teams left on the ledger, thanks in no small part to Herbert, who has already helped the Bolts generate a two-game lead in the AFC West.
That, of course, leaves the Giants in a predicament in their quest to reach the playoff promised land they haven't visited since Thibodeaux's rookie year in 2022. A steady stream of defeats has followed, the latest being a 22-9 primetime defeat at the hands of the Chiefs.
While he has, alas for New York, had plenty of practice, Thibodeaux indirectly vowed to never become a "good loser," no matter who stands in the way, whether the opponent is elite, familiar ... or both.
"I've realized that it's a long season and that you’ve got to stay focused," Thibodeaux said.
"Keep your belief. Stay on the yellow brick road. For me, I guess I look at football the same way I look at life: nothing that you want is going to come easily, and nothing good is going to be easy. We just have to keep working and grinding. The hard work is worth it. Just be in love with the process."
"You’ve just got to stay faithful," the defender continued.
"You know the preparation and the grind we put in. I know how much work I put in. At the end of the day, I get paid to play defense, and that's what I'm going to go out there and do."
