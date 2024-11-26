Giants Downward Spiral Continues in Latest MMQB Power Rankings
With each disastrous loss piling up for the New York Giants, the once proud franchise continues to slide toward the bottom of the weekly MMQB power rankings.
They’re not there just yet, but they’re close. This week, the Giants dropped one spot, from No. 30 to No. 31, a new season low. This comes after the Giants looked flat and helpless against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who simply mauled the Giants last week to 30-7, a game over by halftime when the Bucs took a 23-0 lead.
Conor Orr, the compiler of the weekly power rankings, believes that the Giants are in a major meltdown right now based on the outbursts by some of the players in the locker room after the game.
"A meltdown in New York just feels different,” Orr wrote. Malik Nabers complaining after the game and calling the team soft is similar in relative combustibility to someone like Calvin Ridley complaining about a lack of targets a few weeks ago when the Titans were freefalling.
"But this is not Nashville. Brian Callahan is not Brian Daboll. And now we have entered into a stage of theatrical behavior and reactiveness that does not typically bode well for coaches in this area."
Nabers’s outburst is just a microcosm of what transpires in New York as questions continue to swirl about whether head coach Brian Daboll has lost the locker room. At this point, with a 2-9 record, the only thing the Giants seem to have to play for is the top pick in next year’s draft.
Team co-owner John Mara told reporters last month that despite how the rest of the season played out, he didn't anticipate any in-season changes at the general manager or head coach positions. While he also said he didn’t anticipate changes for the off-season, with each embarrassing loss piling up, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to defend the current leadership brass.
Schoen, during his bye week press briefing, indicated that he’s been told he’s safe for next year. Mara, who craves stability in the organization, is believed not to want to keep cycling through general managers.
But Daboll might not be on solid ground. Looking for a spark, Daboll turned to Tommy DeVito at quarterback following the benching and waiving of former starter Daniel Jones.
In DeVito’s first game as a starter this year, the only spark that ensued on the field was from the Bucs, who torched the Giants in front of their home crowd.
As Saquon Barkley continues to enjoy success in Philadelphia and the Giants continue to fall, Mara certainly can’t be sleeping well at night these days.
And as the negative optics keep piling up–the outburst by Nabers, Dexter Lawrence calling the team soft after the loss to the Bucs, the decision to by-pass veteran Drew Lock at quarterback after paying him $5 million to be the No. 2 guy, the failure to get Daniel Jones back to his 2022 form, and the ongoing struggles by the run defense, just to name a few–the Giants 100th season has been anything but a happy one for both the franchise and its loyal fan base.