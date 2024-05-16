Giants Earn Strong Off-season Grade from PFF
The grades are in for the New York Giants’ off-season roster rebuild. As far as Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus is concerned, the job done by general manager Joe Schoen to rebuild a roster that vastly underachieved last year and which struggled with a lack of depth due to injury is good enough for a passing grade of B+.
Sikkema lauded Schoen for perhaps his biggest off-season move: the acquisition of edge rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers. Burns gives the Giants a studier pass rush that will also include Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence II.
According to ESPN, the Giants' pass-rush win rate of 45 percent last season was good enough for 11th in the league. However, no one from the Giants placed within the top 20 leaderboards in individual pass-rush win rates.
That should change this year if Burns, who ranked 11th on the individual PRWR leaderboard, benefits from having Lawrence and Thibodeaux on the field with him. Burns has never had a season with fewer than 7.5 sacks, and of his 95 career quarterback pressures, he’s converted 46 of them into sacks.
Adding Burns wasn’t the only move that earned praise from the popular analytics site. The Giants were lauded for adding veteran depth to the troublesome offensive line and for signing running back Devin Singletary to replace Saquon Barkley as the lead running back in the committee.
The Singletary signing, which was also lauded, may be the most underrated move made by the Giants in the off-season.
Although not widely regarded as a high-volume back, Singletary ran the ball 216 last season for the Houston Texans, a personal season best which was 31 fewer carries than what Barkley had in 2023.
Singletary, who also ended up costing the Giants a fraction per year of what Barkley is now costing the Giants, not only has been sturdier in terms of injuries but he’s had a much better success rate in picking up the required yardage in both rushing (48.8 percent) and receiving (45.9 percent) versus that of Barkley (42.5 percent in rushing and 38.1 percent in passing).
The other aspect of the Giants' off-season that Sikkema lauded was their drafting of receiver Malik Nabers, safety Tyler Nubin, and cornerback Andru Phillips in Rounds 1-3, respectively.
In Nabers, the Giants finally have a legitimate No. 1 receiver who should help the rest of the receivers in their game.
Nubin, meanwhile, looks like the early favorite to replace Xavier McKinney, who left the Giants for Green Bay. Phillips is a physical cornerback who will start his NFL career in the slot, a position he played heavily at Kentucky.
If there was one nitpick in evaluating the Giants’ off-season, it was the quarterback position, where the Giants could not engineer a trade up in the draft order to select Drake Maye.
The Giants did have a chance at another quarterback at six, but rather than reach for one, they stuck to their board and went with Nabers, who should help whoever ends up behind center, which, if he is cleared to return from a torn ACL, will be Daniel Jones.
While the overall grade is encouraging, the real test will come once the pads go on in summer training camp, when it will be determined whether all these moves that look so good on paper are good enough on the field, where the Giants show improvement.