Giants Final Week 2 Injury Report: Malik Nabers Good to Go
New York Giants fans worried about the news of rookie receiver Malik Nabers landing on the injury report with a knee issue on Thursday can exhale.
During Thursday's practice, Nabers felt some tightness in his knee, prompting the coaches and medical staff to pull back on his rep distribution, which earned him a limited designation in the injury report.
But on Friday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that the rookie was good and was set to practice, adding, “We'll see how he feels when he gets out here, but no concern. He'll be ready to play.”
In other injury news, Daboll said receiver Darius Slayton, who has been in the concussion protocol, has advanced to the contact stage. His status for Sunday will depend on whether an independent neurological consultant clears him.
“Trending in the right direction,” Daboll said of Slayton.
GIANTS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
Darius Muasau
ILB
knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Darius Slayton
WR
concussion
DNP
Limited
Full
--
Nick McCloud
CB
knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Gunner Olszewski
WR/PR
groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Malik Nabers
WR
knee
--
Limited
Full
--
Micah McFadden
ILB
groin
Full
Full
Full
--
Of the others–cornerback Nick McCloud and linebacker Darius Muasau, Daboll said they would see where those guys were at.
COMMANDERS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
Zach Ertz
TE
Rest
DNP
--
--
--
Jer'Zhan Newton
DT
Foot/Rest
DNP
Limited
Tyler Owens
S
Ankle
Limited
Full
Brandon Coleman
OT
Sholder
Full
Full
Emmanuel Forbes, Jr.
CB
Thumb
Full
Limited
DNP
OUT
Brian Robinson, Jr.
RB
Knee
Full
Full
Trent Scott
OT
Knee
Full
Full
Forbes will undergo surgery on Friday to repair a torn UCL in his thumb suffered in the team's regular-season opener last week against Tampa Bay. That would obviously make him unavailable for Sunday's game against the Giants.