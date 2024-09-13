Giants Country

Giants Final Week 2 Injury Report: Malik Nabers Good to Go

Exhale Giants fans. Malik Nabers is fine.

Patricia Traina

Florham Park, NJ -- August 21, 2024 -- Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers during the post-practice press conference. The New York Giants came to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey to take part in a joint practice with the New York Jets.
Florham Park, NJ -- August 21, 2024 -- Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers during the post-practice press conference. The New York Giants came to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey to take part in a joint practice with the New York Jets. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
New York Giants fans worried about the news of rookie receiver Malik Nabers landing on the injury report with a knee issue on Thursday can exhale.

During Thursday's practice, Nabers felt some tightness in his knee, prompting the coaches and medical staff to pull back on his rep distribution, which earned him a limited designation in the injury report. 

But on Friday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that the rookie was good and was set to practice, adding, “We'll see how he feels when he gets out here, but no concern. He'll be ready to play.”

In other injury news, Daboll said receiver Darius Slayton, who has been in the concussion protocol, has advanced to the contact stage. His status for Sunday will depend on whether an independent neurological consultant clears him.

“Trending in the right direction,” Daboll said of Slayton.

GIANTS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

Darius Muasau

ILB

knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Darius Slayton

WR

concussion

DNP

Limited

Full

--

Nick McCloud

CB

knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Gunner Olszewski

WR/PR

groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Malik Nabers

WR

knee

--

Limited

Full

--

Micah McFadden

ILB

groin

Full

Full

Full

--

Of the others–cornerback Nick McCloud and linebacker Darius Muasau, Daboll said they would see where those guys were at.

COMMANDERS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

Zach Ertz

TE

Rest

DNP

--

--

--

Jer'Zhan Newton

DT

Foot/Rest

DNP

Limited

Tyler Owens

S

Ankle

Limited

Full

Brandon Coleman

OT

Sholder

Full

Full

Emmanuel Forbes, Jr.

CB

Thumb

Full

Limited

DNP

OUT

Brian Robinson, Jr.

RB

Knee

Full

Full

Trent Scott

OT

Knee

Full

Full

Forbes will undergo surgery on Friday to repair a torn UCL in his thumb suffered in the team's regular-season opener last week against Tampa Bay. That would obviously make him unavailable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

