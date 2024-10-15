Giants Goal: Execute Better on Offense
The New York Giants offense has been a concern in recent weeks, and third-year wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is acutely aware of the team's challenges. Following another disappointing offensive showing, Robinson spoke candidly about the issues plaguing the Giants and what needs to change.
"There were plays out there to be made," Robinson admitted, reflecting on the team's film study. "Whether that would be from us making a throw, a block, or just execution, it just wasn't there all the way."
The Giants defense has been holding up its end of the bargain, often keeping games within reach. This disparity hasn't gone unnoticed in the locker room. Robinson expressed a sense of letting the defense down, noting, "They played a hell of a game, and we just didn't go out there and put up enough points for those guys."
Despite the offensive struggles, Robinson quickly emphasized the team's unity. "We're one big team, and everybody knows we gotta hold each other accountable," he stated. "But there's no blame to go around."
One of the Giants' most glaring issues has been their performance in the red zone. Robinson acknowledged this, saying, "We know we gotta execute in the red zone. That's really the big thing—being able to get down there, execute, and put the ball in the end zone."
Interestingly, the Giants haven't struggled to move the ball between the 20s. Their time of possession has been solid, and they've sustained drives. However, converting these opportunities into points has been a persistent problem.
When pressed on what specifically needs to improve beyond general execution, Robinson remained focused on the fundamentals. "They're calling the right plays," he asserted. "It's not a lot of brain farts. You just gotta make the play and win your matchup."
The young receiver also touched on the pressure of capitalizing on big-play opportunities, which have been scarce. "You don't get many opportunities in this league to hit 40-yarders, 50-yarders, or whatever that may be," Robinson explained. "So whatever you can get, especially in the end zone, you gotta be able to nail it."
As the Giants look to turn their offensive fortunes around, Robinson's message is clear: each player needs to win their battles and execute when it matters most. With the defense performing at a high level, the weight is on Robinson and his offensive teammates to step up and deliver the points needed to secure victories.
The road ahead isn't easy, but Robinson's accountability and focus on execution provide a glimpse into the mindset the Giants will need to adopt if they hope to overcome their offensive woes and compete in a tough NFL landscape.