Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Delivers Concerning Week 14 Injury Report
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll listed five starters, including both starting offensive tackles, who will not practice on Wednesday and who are part of a group that he described as “week to week.”
The five include tackles Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) and Evan Neal (hip), cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck), and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back).
Okereke, Neal, and Nunez-Roches were not spotted at the start of the team's Wednesday practice open to the media.
Eluemunor, Neal, and Banks were all on last week’s injury report. Of those three, only Neal was active in the Giants’ 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Nunez-Roches and Okereke, a team captain, are new to the injury report this week.
If Okereke, who wears the green dot, isn't available to play Sunday, Micah McFadden would probably draw that assignment, per Daboll, who also added that rookie Darius Muasau would also see an increase in his snaps if Okereke is sidelined.
Daboll also said that quarterback Tommy DeVito (right forearm), receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jordan Riley (unknown) would be limited on Wednesday.
If Neal and Elumunor are unable to play on Sunday, Daboll indicated that Chris Hubbard and Joshua Ezeudu would likely be in line to start at the tackle spots, though he declined to say who would play left tackle and who would play ont he right side.
Based on the past, it’s presumed that Ezeudu, who earlier this season got a start at left tackle after the team lost Andrew Thomas for the season, will be on the left side and Hubbard, who has been starting at left tackle since but who is more of a career right tackle, would play on the right side.
Daboll was asked if offensive lineman Tyree Phillips, who rejoined the Giants a couple of weeks ago, might be an option at tackle.
“He had a long layoff, so I think he's, he's improving,” Daboll said. “He remembers all the stuff that we've done, but he's still catching up to the technique of being out there every day and coming off that injury.”
In other injury related news, the 21-day window for linebacker Dyonte Johnson, who has been on injured reserve since the start of the season with a high ankle sprain, has been opened.
Also, Daboll confirmed that tight end Theo Johnson’s season-ending foot injury was a lis franc and that he underwent surgery on Tuesday week to repair it.
“He had surgery on his foot, so you know, it'll be some time here, which is too bad,” Daboll said of Johnson. “He was really doing a nice job. Great young man. Worked extremely hard–feel terrible for him.
“He did it towards the end of the game before. He kept playing through it and didn't know anything was wrong until after the game when he got looked at.”
Daboll also said that interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who was placed on IR this week with a dislocated elbow, has not had surgery to fix it .
Check back later for the full Giants and Saints injury reports.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Bobby Okereke
ILB
Back
DNP
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Quad
DNP
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
IDL
Neck
DNP
Evan Neal
OT
Hip
DNP
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
DNP
D.J. Davidson
DL
Shoulder
Limiteed
Tommy DeVito
QB
Right Forearm
Limited
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
Limited
Jordon Riley
DT
TBA
Limited
Dyonte Johnson*
LB
Ankle
Limited
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report from date of first issue.
*Designated to return from IR.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs.
Fri.
Status