Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Doesn’t Rule Out Punt Return Duties for Adoree Jackson
The New York Giants' signing of veteran cornerback Adoree Jackson was not only done to help a struggling young defensive secondary, but it could also help a battered punt return unit.
Head coach Brian Daboll, speaking to reporters Monday via video call, was asked if there was any intention of deploying Jackson on the punt return unit, given that Gunner Olszewski is still trying to recover from a groin strain.
“Potentially,” was Daboll’s response.
Jackson, remember, suffered a knee injury in November 2022 while returning a punt and missed the remainder of the regular season. However, he was back for the postseason that year.
It would be a stunning–and ill-advised–move if Daboll were to make the same mistake twice with Jackson, especially after he was brought back to beef up the depth at cornerback, a summer-long problem for the Giants.
Of course, before that decision is even made, Daboll acknowledged that they have to get Jackson, who signed over the weekend, on the field to see where he’s at physically before determining how much, if any, Jackson can do this weekend when the Giants open at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
“There's a difference between working out in the offseason and then actually getting here and doing it,” Daboll said. “Today's a walk-through, tomorrow will be like a Wednesday practice the next day will be a Thursday, so it's definitely not the same as going through a training camp.
“I know he's worked out he looked good in the workout in shape so now it's getting into football shape as quick as we can get him into it.”
Daboll also revealed that cornerback Cor’Dale Flott has recovered from a nagging groin injury that ate into his summer training camp, and preseason playing time is good to go. Flott had been competing with Nick McCloud for the CB2 role that will apparently go to Jackson.
“Those guys are competitors–it’s the NFL so you try to make it as competitive you can make it,” Daboll said when asked what his message was to Flott and McCloud now that Jackson was in the fold.
“We'll play the guys we think give us the best chance.”