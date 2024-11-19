Giants Languish Near Bottom of New NFL On SI Publishers Power Ranking Poll
The New York Giants can’t catch a break when it comes to power rankings.
Not that they should considering their 2-8 record. Still, in the latest NFL On SI power ranking poll, the Giants came in 30th, ahead of the Jaguars (32nd) and Titans (31st).
There’s a lot of things wrong with the New York Giants, who are trying to win some of their remaining seven games to help solidify the immediate futures of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
Schoen and Daboll have taken the first step toward getting the franchise back on track by benching quarterback Daniel Jones for the remaining seven games and, surprisingly, going back to Tommy DeVito, who won three games for them last year. But the quarterback, while a big problem for the Giants, is not the only problem that has held this team back.
The Giants, in three years under Daboll, have fielded a poor run defense, this despite having Dexter Lawrence right in the middle of it. Since 2022, Daboll’s first year as head coach, the Giants run defense has never ranked higher than 27th (144.2 yards in 2022) and has ranked 31st or worse in average yards allowed per rushing attempt, their current rank being 32nd (5.27 yards/attempt).
The Giants defense has also had trouble with turnovers. Whereas last year they posted an impressive +12 turnover ratio, this year they’re at -6, and they have just one interception (none by a defensive back) this season versus the 18 posted last year.
Even special teams has been an issue. The Giants have averaged 6.0 yards per punt return, last in the league, and 25.4 yards per kickoff return, 23rd.
So again, there is a lot wrong with the Giants besides the quarterback. And the sad thing is that they can’t really begin to address the personnel issues until after the season ends, meaning Daboll, if he’s going to solidify his chances of returning for a fourth season, is going to have to have his staff generate some magic to boost production in these glaring areas also responsible for dragging the team down.