Giants, Lions Engage in Spirited Joint Practice
A year ago, the New York Giants were riding high in coming off their 9-7-1 playoff season from 2022 as they started training camp looking to build on that record.
Then when they went to Allen Park, Michigan to practice with the Detroit Lions, reality kicked in. The Lions beat the Giants up, the Giants not knowing what hit them–literally. In retrospect, that more or less set the tone for the upcoming season in which the Giants took a major punch in the mouth from the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and never really recovered.
Fast forward to the present. This time it was the Lions, a scrappy team led by former Giants tight end Dan CAmpbell that last year came oh so close to a Super Bowl berth, who came to town with an attitude. And sure enough the Lions, on a hot August day, sought to bully the Giants once again on the first of two joint practices.
Only thing is this time the Giants weren’t taking it. Over on the field where the Giants defense went against the Lions offense, the first of several fights broke out, a bench clearing type of brawl that fired up the Giants so much that outside linebacker Brian Burns was seen waving to the crowd cheering for the Giants to kick the butts of the Lions.
“Yeah, because it wasn't called for,” Burns said when asked about his actions. “I just felt like they were mad. Tensions were flaring. But all in all, it was great work from them. They stepped up to the challenge. We stepped up to the challenge. And it was good competition.”
Indeed, but it didn’t end there as several other fights broke out, including one at the end of practice that saw Giants general manager Joe Schoen jump into the fray to break things up.
There was another squirmish that took place on the field where the Giants offense was working against the Lions defense. This happened when Lions cornerback Morice Norris decleated Giants running back Eric Gray. Gray layed on the field for a few minutes while his angry teammates went after Norris, resulting in more pushing and shoving.
Despite all the fisticuffs, the Giants were able to keep from becoming unraveled in terms of what they were trying to accomplish.
“The focus never wavered,” outside linebacker Brian Burns said after practice. “You know, I'd just rather not fight. I'd rather not waste energy breaking up fights. Just because you're fighting doesn't mean you don't have another three plays after that. So, that definitely can have you exhausted.”
While some might thing that the Giants and Lions didn’t get much done because of the fights, the key takeaway here is that these Giants won’t be bullied. It remains to be seen how many games they end up winning this year, but this team won’t go quietly, unlike last year when all too often, the Giants looked as defeated as the final scores of their lopsided losses
Daniel Dukes It Out
During one of the 9,000 or so quirmishes that broke out during the practice, quarterback Daniel Jones got in on the action, much to many people’s surprise.
Jones’s involvement came when center Greg Van Roten was down on the ground and a Lions defender came flying over and started piling on. Jones suddenly jumped into the pile and began grabbing at someone before the fight was quickly broken up.
“A situation happens like that, you try to stand up for your guys,” Jones said, shrugging off his involvement.
Jones didn’t want to hear about the red jersey preventing him from getting involved in the defense of his teammates.
“I don't think it should,” he said. “He's my teammate, and just like he would stick up for me, I'm going to stick up for him.”
Prior to the squirmish, Jones was hit by a Lions defender, which rightfully drew an angry string of words from head coach Brian Daboll since quarterbacks are off-limits to touch.
“I appreciate it,” Jones said of Daboll’s sticking up for him. “That's not something that typically happens in a practice situation. But it's a competitive practice, and guys are going hard.”
This isn’t Jones's first time jumping into a fray during training camp. During the Joe Judge era, a massive fight broke out at the end of a training camp practice, and Jones somehow found himself at the bottom of the pile.
When it was all said and done, Judge started ejecting players left and right and then making those who remained, along with their position coaches, run gassers to cool down.
All part of a day’s work for Jones and the Giants, who stood their ground against the Lions.
“I thought it was good competitive practice all day today and we made some plays and did some good things,” Jones said. “There are some things we need to shore up, but good intensity and competitive spirit today.”
Injury Updates
Receiver Bryce Ford Wheaton (knee) and defensive lineman DJ Davidson (lower leg) returned to practice after sitting out with their respective injuries.
Center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) missed his seventh practice of the summer, and it's clear he’s probably not going to work at all this week. Linebacker Carter Coughlin (unspecified) also missed practice.
Running back Jashaun Corbin left practice early, as did tight end Chris Manhertz.
For the Lions, tight end Sam LaPorta didn’t practice, and defensive back Brian Branch was limited to individual drills.
Um, Yeah, There Was Some Football To Talk About
The fights might have grabbed the headlines for the day, but let’s not forget there was some competitive football that took place that is sure to please both head coaches.
The Giants defense was determined to set the tone, and they did so by coming out and practicing hard and with an edge. The Lions responded to the Giants’ jabs though with some pushing and shoving of their own.
Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns was able to stifle Detroit's rushing attack early, but the second-team defense repeatedly gave up big runs. Overall, it was not the best day for the rush defense, as David Montgomery, Sione Vaki, and Jermar Jefferson had solid runs.
Speaking of Burns, he showcased his fluidity and was all over the field. He even quickly found his way into the backfield to stuff Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Jameson Williams sprinted past CorDale Flott with ease for a touchdown. The former first-round pick also found himself open for a red zone touchdown tossed by Jared Goff.
The Giants’ inside linebackers had a productive day against the Lions in terms of turnovers. In addition to Okereke's interception at the start of practice, rookie Darius Muasau had an interception against Goff.
And Lions backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld had a pass bounce off of tight end James Mitchell and into the hands of the Giants defense for yet another pick.
Giants defensive lineman Timmy Horne and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux led a jailbreak against the Lions’ offensive line for what would have been a massive sack and tackles for loss.
Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones went 12-of-17 in team drills and 7 of 8 in 7-on-7s. His lone blip on the day was a near interception by CB Carlton Davis on a curl route at the start of the team drills.
Jones connected with Malik Nabers on a on a deep conteted catch. The ball was ruled incomplete.
The Lions' defensive secondary, a work in progress, couldn't hold their own against the Giants receivers, who were not only getting open, but they were also beating the defensive backs consistently.
Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas walloped Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold on a block, the force so hard that Arnold left the field with trainers a few minutes later.
Lions receiver Jameson Williams burned the Giant defensive secondary multiple times, particularly cornerback Cor'Dale Flott. Williams caught a deep ball from Goff against Flott and also caught a touchdown during red zone drills.
Up Next
The Giants and Lions are back again on Tuesday for the week's second and final joint practice. They will lock horns again on Thursday for their respective preseason opener.
