New York Giants Mailbag: The "Short and Sweet" Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum, (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

From Frank L. - What are the chances of restructuring our front office? Mr. Mara is not the person to run the show, and Gettleman is the worst GM. We have some high draft picks coming up, and we need somebody to run the draft efficiently. When do we get a new GM? Should we also get a new head coach?

Thanks for the question, Frank. I think we need to clarify something. There's ownership, which is untouchable (and which is where John Mara falls under), and then there's the front office or the team of people that manage the football operations.

Like it or not, Mara and any of his relatives aren't going anywhere unless they decide to sell their stake in the team (and I don't see that happening). So whining about John or Chris Mara is a waste of keystrokes, breath, and energy.

As for your question regarding the general manager, my gut feeling is that regardless of how this year turns out, the Giants and Dave Gettleman will mutually part ways.

If they make it to the playoffs, Gettleman can say he left the team in better shape than he found it. If they don't, then obviously, after a four-year rebuild plan fails again, ownership would have cause to move on.

I do not think that the Giants will change head coaches after this year. I still say that if you're going to sweep out the general manager, you should also sweep out the head coach and quarterback, but the Giants missed that opportunity in 2015, and I don't see them pulling the plug on Joe Judge after two years. I think he gets one more year to get things on track, but I also believe you will see some adjustments made to the coaching staff.

From Nicholas G. - Great three-part series recently. It made me wonder about your thoughts regarding the Giants sitting tight at the trade deadline. Trading some players to free up cap space for 2022 and getting draft picks may have been a good option for a team that likely won’t be a Super Bowl contender within the next three years. What do you think, and will sitting tight hurt the Giants in the long run?

Thanks for the question, Nicholas. I tend to see things a bit differently to where I'm not as bothered by the fact they stood pat at the trade deadline. If there is a reasonable expectation they can get a higher comp pick versus what they would have acquired in a trade, then I think you stand pat (yes, I realize it's a risk).

Second, if you think you have a reasonable chance at the playoffs (which this team seems to believe), then you probably don't want to start shedding players left and right to break up lineup combinations that have worked for you.

Third point. The Giants are squeezed tightly against the cap next year. While they'll have to rely heavily on the draft class, I don't see them using all the picks they currently have. To a degree, maybe the thinking is they try to spread out when they get extra picks.

This one is easy, Kevin. If the team was out of the playoff hunt by early December, I'd look to unload as many players who were at the end of their contracts or no longer in the long-term plans as I could.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community