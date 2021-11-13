New York Giants Mailbag: The Bye Week Edition

Let's open up the mailbag and see what' s on everyone's minds this week.

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum, (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.



What's up, Lenny? I think that's a hard question to answer right now for a couple of reasons. The biggest is that we don't know what the entire draft class will look like (kids still need to declare).

If you're asking about the most pressing needs, I would say in no specific order, offensive line, offensive line, and offensive line. Oh, and it would be nice to get a tight end, defensive tackle, cornerback, and safety as well.

What's up, Satoshi? No, I don't think the Giants spend a draft pick on a punter. Joe Judge once said that he appreciates older kicking specialists because they know how to prepare and care for themselves. So if the Giants move on from Riley Dixon (a possibility), I think they go with another veteran.

What's up, Pete? I think Smith will be sprinkled in here and there as a situational pass rusher, but beyond that, I wouldn't expect too much from him this year.

Remember, before being activated off IR, he hadn't played in a game since December 2019, so he has a lot of catching up to do. I expect his snaps to increase gradually, but I'm not looking for him to make a significant contribution this year, given all the time he's missed.

From Vin M. - Have any of Belichick’s guys become good head coaches?

What's up, Vin? I did a Google search of various head coaches who were with Belichick either as players in Cleveland or New England, and here's what I found...

Mike Vrabel of the Titans has a winning record (36-21). I don't think he's had a losing season yet, and he's taken the Titans to the playoffs in two of his four seasons, I believe. (Vrabel was never a coach under Belichick, but he spent most of his career playing for New England.)

Nick Saban of Alabama was on Belichick's staff when Belichick was in Cleveland, and Saban has gone on to become one of the most successful college head coaches in history.

I also think Brian Flores will be a good head coach once they get their quarterback situation straightened out. He went 10-6 last year, and after a slow start, his team has won two in a row.

From Pat R. - I never bought in to how Judge and Gettleman couldn't sign Dalvin Tomlinson or how they tried to replace him. They're paying for it now. Vikings play a 4-3 and Dalvin a 3-4 down lineman. He may not be a good fit for the Vikings. I thought his contract had voidable years. Any way to trade to get Dalvin back after the season?

What's up, Pat? No, I think that ship sailed. I fully expect the Giants will draft a defensive lineman this year due to their anticipated cap issues next year.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.