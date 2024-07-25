Giants O-line Plans to Answer the Bell, Regardless
If there’s one thing the New York Giants need to see more than anything else this coming season, it’s for their offensive line to jell as quickly as possible and play like a competent unit.
Of course for that to happen, everyone projected to start needs to be on the field so that the five-man crew can build up a rapport.
That didn’t happen last summer into the season, and so far, the unit has picked up where it left off. Projected starting right tackle Evan Neal is on PUP as he continues his recovery from season-ending ankle surgery.
And on Wednesday, the first practice of the Giants’ 2024 training camp, Neal’s replacement, Jermaine Eluemunor had to leave practice midway after taking what appeared to be a shot to his rib cage during an 11-on-11 drill.
“You always prefer to have everybody out there because you definitely need continuity,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said on Wednesday. “But the reality of this business is guys go down, and we have to be prepared.”
The Giants are hinging their hopes on new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo to make sure that when injuries happen, the next man up on the depth chart is ready to roll.
With Neal on the PUP list and Eluemunor’s immediate status unclear, third-year man Joshua Ezeudu took the first-team reps at right tackle with veteran guard Aaron Stinnie stepping in at left guard, the position where Eluemunor played all spring.
While it’s too soon to say if the offensive line has made noticeable progress under Bricillo’s tutelage–that will come once the pads go on next week–there is optimism that things will be better for a unit that for most of the last decade has been a sore spot.
But with the unit starting from scratch with Bricillo, whom Thomas said has very specific ways in which he wants players to execute their respective techniques in certain situations, the unit as a whole has its eye on some specific objectives this coming season.
“I would say the first thing is just to be dominant in the run game,” Thomas said. “I think that opens the offense up so well when you can consistently run the ball for four or five yards.”
Then there is the matter of fixing perhaps the most glaring aspect of the unit’s play last season in which it finished by allowing a whopping 85 sacks, the second most sacks allowed in a season since sacks became a trackable stat.
“Last year we had, I think it was the most sacks ever, so our job this year is to protect (quarterback Daniel Jones) and give him an opportunity, because we have skill guys,” Thomas said. “So give him time–he can make plays.”
And if the offensive line should continue to undergo tweaks along the way due to injuries, Thomas does not want to see that used as an excuse for the unit.
“Guys deal with injuries during the year, and the next guy has to be ready to step up and protect and run block well,” he said.