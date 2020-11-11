Giants’ Offense is Evolving, Says Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz
Patricia Traina
For the last eight games, the Philadelphia Eagles have had a hold on the New York Giants, though it’s come down to one touchdown or less as a margin of victory in six of those eight.
But throw that out the window and look at this year’s matchup, where the Giants lost to the Eagles three weeks ago by a slim, one-point margin when they could not preserve a fourth-quarter lead held until the last 46 seconds of the game.