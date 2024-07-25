Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor Expects the Offense to be Explosive
Of all of the adjectives to describe the New York Giants offense during the 2023 season, “explosive” probably wouldn’t be one of them.
Free-agent signing Jermaine Eluemunor expects that to change this year.
“I think it can be a real explosive offense as long as we do what we need to and the offensive line does their job,” he said Thursday after practice.
For the offense to be explosive, the quarterback needs time to drop back and the receivers need time to get open. That of course means the offensive line needs to do its part, unlike last year when they had the fourth-worst pressure rate allowed in the NFL (26.4 percent), and allowed 85 sacks, the second-worst since sacks became an official stat in 1982.
But with hopes high that the revamped offensive line will be better, the Giants have begun dreaming of having the kind of offense head coach Brian Daboll has likely always wanted: one that can take the top off the defense and be explosive.
Eluemunor, who gave everyone a scare when he left Wednesday’s practice early with what turned out to be bruised ribs, thinks the Giants can make that happen given their receivers.
“(Malik) Nabers, Jalin (Hyatt), Wan’Dale (Robinson), (Darius) Slayton…that’s a great group of guys right there,” he said. “If we give them time, which we will, they’ll do a lot of damage this year.”