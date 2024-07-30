Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Outlines Goal for Critical Third NFL Season
New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux didn’t hesitate when asked about his expectations for himself.
“Greatness, nothing less,” he said following Tuesday’s padded practice. “I feel like that's going to be something you guys hear from me every year, every time you ask me, just because we work too hard, and we've done so much to get here that now we're too deep in it to turn back now.
“So, this is going to continue to strive for greatness, and whatever that looks like in my career, I've got to be happy with it and the work I put in at the end of the day.”
Thibodeaux won’t say it because as far as he’s concerned, every year is a big year for him. But this year in particular is looming extra large because after this season, he will be eligible for a contract extension if he puts up a season that equals or surpasses his 11.5 sack effort from last year.
He should benefit from the addition of Brian Burns, who many are expecting will draw the bulk of attention and resources from opposing offenses which should conceivably free Thibodeaux up to have a monster year.
Thibodeaux doesn’t quite see it that way–and no, that’s not a slight against his teammate as much as it’s putting the expectations that are on him into perspective.
“Honestly, the thing about expectations itself is that it always seems bigger from the outside, but it never really is,” he said. “Any athlete, anybody competing at the professional level will tell you that the expectations on oneself are always greater than the outside.
“So, I don't see a lot of pressure. I think it's just continuously being keyed in on what's important and giving your energy to the day-to-day on getting better. I think it'll be good.”
Thibodeaux, who has seen left tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence get their money bags after consistent showings in their first three seasons on their respective rookie deals, hopes to join that group.
“When I was younger, my mom told me, ‘You hang out with three clowns, you'll be the fourth. So, you hang out with three rich guys: you'll be the fourth.’ So, I'm just going to keep working, man.
“The lights and everything are ahead. Right now, I just got to keep my head down, keep tunnel vision, and understand that there's no greater way I can affect my future other than the work I put in on the field. So, just continuing to control what I can control and keep sharpening my tools.”