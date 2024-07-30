Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Reveals How He'll Be Deployed in Shane Bowen's Defense
There's only one way for New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux to go following his 11.5 sack output from last year.
"Up," he told NFL Network's Judy Battista after the team's fourth training camp practice Sunday.
The fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft is entering a year where the Giants' defense is on the verge of becoming a dominant group. His first two seasons were spent playing under Wink Martindale. But after a fallout with head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants pivoted and hired Shane Bowen, the former Titans defensive coordinator from 2021-2023.
The Giants' defense will undergo some changes this year, and Thibodeaux is excited about his role in Bowen's system.
"It'll be a little similar to last year," Thibodeaux said. "I'll still be playing kind of the SAM linebacker. We traded for (Brian) Burns, so Burns is gonna be rushing a lot. So, any opportunities I get to drop or to kind of play that front side end, I will.
"And then when you talk about rushing the passer, it'll be much more than I did last year based on scheme, so I think it'll be great."
Fans criticized Martindale for dropping his pass rushers into coverage too often during his tenure with the Giants, but Thibodeaux wasn't bothered by that.
"I like being an impact in all facets since I have a unique skill set to drop back and cover a tight end," he said. Or even in the zone and then be able to rush the passer and stop the run."
The Giants' mention of trading for Burns will be a monumental help for a defense that couldn't consistently get to the quarterback last season. Burns, Thibodeaux, and All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II are expected to dominate opposing offensive lines weekly.
Burns is already making an impact on Thibodeaux through their short time together.
"It's been a great competitive spirit," Thibodeaux said. We've been going back and forth on technique, play style, and hard work. How much work are we actually putting in? How much are we running to the ball, lifting up the standard? So, it's been great having him be a vet, come in, and kind of show me some more aspects of the game."
The Giants have built a solid core on defense with Thibodeaux, Lawrence, Burns, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, and second-year cornerback Deonte Banks. While the unit kept the team afloat last season, they still need to improve in key areas, such as stopping the run. They're banking on youth in the secondary to fill the voids left by the departures of Xavier McKinney and Adoree' Jackson. The group seems to play well together and has big things in store for 2024.
Thibodeaux laid out what to expect from the unit this upcoming season.
"Hard-nosed, we'll be running to the ball, stopping the run and getting after the quarterback."
Thibodeaux is expected to be a major contributor once again, but this time in a new defensive system. If he can have a better season than he did in 2023, the Giants will be in good hands.
