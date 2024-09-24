Giants on the Rise in Latest MMQB NFL Power Rankings
The New York Giants are rising in the weekly MMQB NFL power rankings.
Conor Orr, the list’s weekly compiler, has the Giants taking an eight-point jump from No. 29 a week ago to No. 21, thanks to their impressive win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns.
Orr notes that the Giants, who are 1-2 ahead of a big Thursday night showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at the Meadowlands, could have easily been 2-1 at this point had they had a backup plan at field goal kicker in Week 2 after Graham Gano, who entered that game with a groin injury, pulled a hamstring.
But beyond that, the seeds planted by general manager Joe Schoen combined with head coach Brian Daboll's insistence on staying the course appear to be bearing fruit.
“The results of the hard work are evident,” Orr said. “[Quarterback] Daniel Jones has played really good football the past two weeks, and the Giants absolutely shape-shifted defensively to take advantage of the reeling [Browns quarterback] Deshaun Watson.
"The result was a gutsy, must-have win on the road and a fresh perspective on a team that I still think can reach eight or nine wins."
The Giants defense, which ran a heavy dose of the blitz, had eight sacks, led by Dexter Lawrence II, who had two by himself and led the Giants' pass-rushing efforts with a 17.5 percent pass-rush win rate.
Jones continued solidifying his connection with star receiver Malik Nabers, targeting the rookie 12 times, with Nabers catching eight receptions and two touchdowns.
Thanks to his growing confidence in his receivers and in Nabers in particular, Jones, who attempted five deep passes of 20+ yards in the Giants' first two games (completing one), took four deep shots of 20+ yards against the Browns, completing one.
He also held up better under duress. Jones averaged 9.5 yards on dropbacks when he was under duress.
The Giants will be able to move up in the rankings on Thursday night when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas comes into the game at 1-2, having lost to the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens in consecutive home games, in which they were outscored 72-44.
The Cowboys have struggled, particularly on defense, where they are ranked 28th overall (372.7 yards per game), 32nd against the run (185.7 yards per game), and 32nd in the red zone (90% conversion rate allowed).