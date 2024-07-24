Giants OT Andrew Thomas Bullish on Offseason O-line Changes
The New York Giants offensive line in 2023 was arguably the worst in the NFL. The line allowed the fourth-worst pressure rate in the NFL with 26.4%, compared to the Las Vegas Raiders league-best 15%.
The Giants parted ways with offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and replaced him with Carmen Bricillo from the Raiders.
Franchise left tackle Andrew Thomas praised Bricillo’s early impact. “I would say he’s very detailed… He does a great job, especially for the young guys because we have a lot of nuances going into the offense.”
Bricillo’s approach to coaching the offensive line takes a more technical approach with what Thomas called as his non-negotiables.
“It’s just a little bit different, just what he wants from a technical standpoint. As far as my hand placement, how much ground you’re gaining on your first step would be a non-negotiable.”
The Giants signed Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency to bolster the interior of the offensive line. Eluemunor left practice early on Wednesday after a collision with Dexter Lawrence.
Eluemunor was working at right tackle but is expected to be the starter at left guard next to Thomas.
“As long as we have some stability next to me, I’ll be good.”
Bricillo and Eluemunor have been together for four of the last five seasons with the NEw England Patriots and Raiders.
Eluemunor played and started at both tackle spots with the Raiders in 2023, allowing 28 pressures on 552 pass-blocking snaps. He’s played every position but center in his NFL career.
“He (Eluemunor) was with Carm last year, so he kind of knows what makes him tick…Physically he’s dominating. He’s a really strong guy and I think that’ll definitely help us in the run game as well.”
With Eluemunor at right tackle while Evan Neal is on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list, recently signed veteran Aaron Stinnie is playing at left guard next to Thomas.
“Stinnie is another guy that’s played in the league for a long time…Obviously, he’s learned the system, new system, I’m excited to be next to him.” Thomas said after his first training camp practice next to Stinnie.
Stinnie earned the starting left guard spot for the Buccaneers halfway through the 2023 season, allowing 32 total pressures on the interior. He’s played both guard spots throughout his career.