Giants' Pass-Rush Tandem Earns Intriguing Rank from The 33rd Team

The Giants' top pass-rush tandem from last season falls in the middle of The 33rd Team's rankings. Is the ranking justified?

The New York Giants made plenty of adjustments from the top down during the offseason to put their team back on track after accumulating just 14 wins in their last three seasons.

One of these crucial changes included bolstering their defensive pass rush, which has not finished in the top-10 league-wide in average sacks per game since 2016.

In the first round of the NFL Draft, the Giants spent the fifth overall pick on edge Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon to help boost the pass-rush production. Despite this selection and the likely fact that Thibodeaux will presumably team up with second-year man Azeez Ojulari, who led the team in sacks last year, and defensive lineman Leonard Williams, the team sack leader the year before--The 33rd Team doesn't appear to be impressed.

In its review and seven-tier ranking of the NFL’s current pass-rushing tandems, the Giants fell under the fourth tier, defined as pass rushers that have "consistent and slightly above average pass rush duos" and that "can be disruptive consistently, but rarely flash as a tandem beyond their expected level of play."

In its ranking, The 33rd Team specifically mentioned Williams and Ojulari.

Whether one pairs Ojulari with Thibodeaux or Ojulari with Williams, The 33rd Team’s rank seems fair.

Last season, Ojulari proved how legit he is. In 17 games played (13 starts), Ojulari led the team in sacks (8.0), placed third in pressures (42), and was fourth in stops as well (30). When it comes to being “disruptive consistently,” Ojulari delivered, giving Giants fans hope that this is only the beginning of a far greater talent level that he’s yet to develop.

As for his ability to make a big leap in his second year, Ojulari does have the potential to do so but is also facing a lot of pressure to at least match those impressive rookie numbers and avoid the infamous "sophomore slump."

When it comes to Williams, the Giants have a viable threat that has continuously established his strength and fortitude on the defensive line over his last two seasons.

After having a breakout year in 2020 with 11.5 sacks, Williams only finished with 6.5 last season, highlighting the “rarely flash as a tandem beyond their expected level of play” component from the fourth-tier breakdown. What’s concerning about Williams is that his 2020 season could have been a peak performance, seeing how difficult it was for him to reproduce that a year later.

But what’s reassuring about the 28-year-old Williams is that he is still playing at a high enough and disruptive level, having led the Giants defense in pressures two straight seasons in a row.

As previously noted, Thibodeaux wasn't even mentioned in the analysis, perhaps because he's yet to take a snap in the NFL. But there is promise. After securing nine sacks as a freshman at Oregon and seven in his final season, Thibodeaux has shown the ferocity he possesses. Still, he struggled to surpass some of his freshman pass rush numbers, perhaps due to being double-teamed quite often as his college career progressed.

What makes Thibodeaux very exciting is his relentless motor and excellent athleticism that allow him to be so elusive and difficult to block. He’s also a very smart player that understands where and how to position himself to beat his opponents and take advantage of key circumstances.

Regardless of what pass rush duo ends up featured, it wouldn't be surprising to see them collaborate for about 15-20 sacks by the end of the season. For that to happen, many things need to fall in place, starting with their grasp of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's new defensive scheme.

