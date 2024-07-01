Giants QB Daniel Jones Reveals What Offense is Looking to Improve
After going 6-11 last season, there are many things the New York Giants can look to improve. And speaking for the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Daniel Jones unveiled the top priorities he and his teammates and coaches will be looking to improve for the coming season.
Atop of the list? Extending drives.
"Making sure that we're better on third down was a big thing watching it and talking about it this offseason," Jones told John Schmeelk on the Giants Huddle podcast.
"Making sure we're staying on the field and putting together long drives, I think we're still trying to improve or create explosive plays and getting the ball downfield. Hitting the chances we get. So that's throwing the ball accurately, letting guys run, and then, you know, taking advantage of the shots we have.”
Jones noted the Giants now have some playmakers capable of making explosive plays, perhaps thinking of receivers Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt.
Last season, the Giants finished 27th in the NFL with just 6.5 yards per attempt. The Giants averaged just 2.80 yards per first-down pass, which manifests itself in the problem of executing longer drives.
New York also tried the deep ball 78 times and ranked Top 15 in the league when they threw deep left, but over the middle or to the right, they were 23rd and 24th, respectively, and only averaged 11.9 yards over the three locations.
They also connected on around 41 percent of throws to the left and right. Over the middle, it was far worse, where they finished with a measly 25 percent.
The Giants ranked 30th in third-down efficiency, and a key reason was poor first-down yardage. It is easier for the defense to force a three-and-out when you average around three yards per first-down play.
Jones must perform in 2024, especially if he wants to remain the Giants' quarterback. When healthy last season, he was 1-5 and threw two touchdowns to six interceptions.