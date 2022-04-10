New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Part 2

The following are some questions received for the current mailbag that didn’t make it into yesterday’s edition.

(from Richard T.) What are the Giants doing about teaching D. Jones about sliding and getting out of bounds when running. Losing 3-4 games a year is unacceptable.

Hi Richard. As of right now to the best of my knowledge, nothing. That's because the position coaches can't work with the players until after the draft. Now whether Jones has worked with a baseball coach on his own is another story, but the Giants aren't yet allowed to coach the players due to CBA rules.

(George Y.) Do you think the Giants (if in the unlikely but possible?) would take at #5 Neal and at #7 Ekwonu ??? Their OL would be solved and then get an edge or CB (whoever Wink wants) at #36?

I've gotten this question before and my answer is no. Where are you going to play Andrew Thomas in this scenario? And please don't tell me that you move one of the offensive tackles inside to guard--that to me is a HUGE waste of first-round assets.

You want a developmental tackle later in the draft, fine. But don't double up in the first round.

(From George B.) Pat, when answering questions about who to draft with the # 7 pick after taking an OT with the 5th, you mentioned a few positions but not the center Linderbaum. I think he should be the pick there that will make the O-line excellent for years to come.

George, I like Tyler Linderbaum, but every mock draft I've seen or run, and most every scouting report I have seen does NOT list him as a top seven prospect. Now, is it possible the NFL community views him higher? Perhaps. But I suspect Linderbaum is going to be Day 2 pick.

(From Ed C.) Do we need one of the three big tackles or do we need the best corner or edge rusher? We need a tackle but why does it have to be a first rounder since it's a right tackle? I'd rather have sauce, trade back, then Penning over Neal and a second or third rated rusher. And no safety or center should go in the top 20.

Do they need one of the big three offensive tackles? Come on, Ed, have you seen the Giants' offensive line the last few years?

Penning over Evan Neal at No. 5 or No. 7? Nope, sorry. If they trade down, maybe. But if I'mthe Giants with a chance at one of the big three tackles, I'm not messing around here.

Defenses move their pass rushers around, so don’t poo-poo using a first round pick on a right tackle. Right tackles earn their keep nowadays just as much as left tackles; the biggest difference is that left tackles have to protect the blindside.

Fix the offensive line with a premium pick, and call it a day. Don't get cute.

