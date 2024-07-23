Giants Receiver Darius Slayton Again Listed in Hypothetical Trade Scenario
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has had a contentious offseason with the team, and many believe his days with Big Blue are numbered.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox already considered Slayton a trade target at the beginning of this month; we covered it, and now he has considered another trade scenario in his recent trade block big board, in which he listed Slayton as No. 4.
"Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton skipped part of the offseason while seeking a new contract. While he didn't get a new deal, he did receive a contract adjustment that added some 2024 incentives," Knox wrote.
"There's still no guarantee that Slayton will play his ball in New York this season. The Giants used a first-round pick on Malik Nabers, added Allen Robinson II in free agency and have young receivers with upside in Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.
“Releasing or trading Slayton would save the Giants $3.4 million in 2024 cap space. Slayton has never reached 800 receiving yards in a season, and the Giants could value the cap savings—and an open role—more than his services in the final year of his contract. For a team with less receiver depth, however, he could be a fine complementary option."
Knox picked the Pittsburgh Steelers as one potential trade target. The Tennessee Titans were another.
"The Steelers could have some interest in Slayton as they continue their search for a No. 2 receiver. Slayton has shown that his ceiling is limited, but Pittsburgh has its top option in George Pickens," Knox wrote.
"The Titans may also consider adding Slayton, even though they added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency. DeAndre Hopkins is entering the final year of his contract, and the 27-year-old Slayton could be worth signing long-term. 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks has also been a massive disappointment and could land on the trade market without an impressive camp."
A large question that will loom large for the Giants is whether they feel they have enough of a receiving corps to survive losing Slayton. The Giants selected Nabers in the first round, and have Allen Robinson II, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Hyatt.
Of course, Slayton was the Giants leading receiver in four of the last five seasons, including the past two. If Nabers lives up to his draft billing, Slayton would likely be the No. 2 target.
For now, don't expect the Giants to make any trades, not until they get through camp.