Giants Receiver Malik Nabers Feels No Pressure Ahead of NFL Debut
By now, some might consider it a miracle how New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers has held up given the seemingly growing amount of pressure that seems to land at his doorstep each week.
Besides being viewed as a potential savior for an offense that last year finished 31st overall in passing and 30th in scoring, Nabers is being viewed by some as the cure to what ails Daniel Jones, the team’s $47.85 million quarterback who has yet to live up to his hefty price tag.
And now there is the extra attention that comes with Nabers’s having been assigned jersey No. 1, a number brought out of retirement from when it was last worn some 90 years ago by Hall of Famer Ray Flaherty, whose family gave their blessing to the organization to use the single digit on the number one draft pick who has been turning heads all summer long and who already is an early favorite to be int he mix for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
That’s a lot tof pressure to put on the shoulders of a young man who is just 21 years old and who has yet to take a regular-season NFL snap.
Nabers, though, is chill about the crazy path his life has taken over the last few months. His competitive nature has resonated with head coach Brian Dboll, as was seen on Hard Knocks.
Nabers’s desire to get the ball and do something with it in his hands no doubt has both Daboll and Jones smiling from ear to ear because if that happens, it can only mean good things for the Giants.
Nabers’s teammates seem to have embraced the rookie’s scrappy yet controlled demeanor, in which he’s shown that he’s not backing down against anyone.
Pressure? Sure, it’s there, but NAbers is numb to it by now, and that’s a good thing.
“I’ve had pressure my whole life. Made it out of a lot of situations with pressure,” he told reporters Thursday. “I feel like I like pressure. So, I'm happy that it's on me. I mean, I guess if everybody puts pressure on me, then it's good.”
Nabers, who apparently agreed to wear No. 1 if he received the blessing from Flaherty’s family, was grateful for the opportunity. He made sure to express his gratitude again to them for the honor and noted that it’s the person who makes the number, not necessarily the other way around.
“I'm grateful to the family for letting me wear this number,” he said. “I know this number hasn’t been worn for 80 to 90 years. So, for me to be chosen to wear this number only favors to God. I'm God's child. He put me in the right position.”
Nabers said there was much discussion over what number he would wear, and perhaps rightfully so, as his jersey is expected to be a top seller among Giants jerseys this season.
“I feel like this was the best route that I went,” he said, declining to explain why he favored No. 1, yet adding that the number doesn’t have a meaning to him personally.
“I'm going to try my best to wear it with pride, continue to be who I am,” Nabers said.
Of course, that would be a guy who understands how high the stakes are and who is ready to bring his style of play to what will hopefully be a long and productive NFL career.