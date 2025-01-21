Giants Rookie Named "Secret Superstar" from 2024 Season (No, It's Not Who You Think)
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers more than justified his first-round draft pedigree this season, posting the first of what the Giants hope will be many 1,000-yard seasons.
But for as good as Nabers was, another member of the team’s 2024 draft class was chosen by Pro Football Focus (PFF) as its choice for the Giants’ “secret superstar” honors.
That honor goes to cornerback Andru Phillips. Phillips quietly put together an exceptional season, proving himself to be the foundation for the Giants' backfield and one of the most reliable slot cornerbacks in the league.
"Among all defensive rookies to play 500 or more snaps, Phillips ranked third in PFF overall grade, trailing only Jared Verse and Edgerrin Cooper," Bradley Locker of PFF wrote.
This highlights just how impressive Phillips' debut season was, especially considering he was the third-best defensive rookie in PFF's overall grade.
His 77.5 overall grade ranked seventh among all qualified cornerbacks, which is a remarkable feat for a rookie, let alone a rookie on a struggling franchise.
He also posted a 78.1 run-defense grade, which ranked him 15th, and a 75.8 coverage grade, which placed him 11th among his peers.
Phillips immediately impacted the Giants' secondary, a unit that has faced its share of challenges in recent years. Statistically, Phillips' numbers were impressive across the board.
During his rookie season, he recorded 46 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, and one interception.
However, his 13.6% missed tackle rate suggests room for improvement in his technique—as it stands for most of the Giants' defense. Phillips also allowed just 9.1 yards per reception, per PFF, showing his ability to limit big plays when targeted.
Before his standout rookie season with the Giants, Phillips had a solid college career at the University of Kentucky, where he showcased his potential and highlighted some areas for improvement.
In his senior season, he allowed 37 receptions on 54 targets, allowing an average of 11.8 yards per reception, and earned an overall PFF defensive grade of 68.1.
His tackling remained a point of growth after he posted a PFF tackling grade of 51.1 in 2023, falling from his 64.6 tacking grade in 2022.
Throughout his college career, Phillips allowed an average of 10.8 yards per reception and posted a 61% reception percentage when targeted.
Despite some challenges during his college years, Phillips adapted to the NFL at an impressive rate in his rookie season, improving his tackling and showing a much lower missed tackle rate of 13.6%.
Phillips' performance was great for a rookie and among the best in the league. His play earned him recognition as one of the league's up-and-coming defenders, and his growth throughout the season has been impressive to watch and has given the defense some much-needed structure.
General Manager Joe Schoen's decision to draft Phillips already looks like a home run. PFF highlighted Phillips as a "cornerstone slot man."
His all-around athleticism makes him an essential piece of the Giants' future, and his strong rookie year sets the stage for what could be a long and successful career.
Phillips has all the tools to become one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks. As he continues to refine his tackling and coverage, he can take on an even more significant role in the Giants' defense.
PFF's recognition as a "Secret Superstar" is a testament to his talent and potential, and it's clear that Phillips has the chance to become a household name.