Giants Rookie Receiver Malik Nabers Chances Rise for Offensive ROY Honors
Despite the New York Giants losing a heartbreaker to the Washington Commanders in Week 2, Giants fans got a good look at how potent the offense can be with NAbers as its No. 1 receiver.
After a pedestrian NFL regular-season debut in which he recorded five catches for 66 yards against the Vikings in Week 1, the rookie recorded the first of what will probably be 100-yard receiving games, catching 10 of 18 pass targets for 128 of quarterback Daniel Jones’s 178 passing yards.
While Nabers was more distraught over his final pass target of the game, which he dropped, that hasn’t cooled opinions that the former LSU star is a leading contender of Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Nabers’s odds of winning ROY honors stand at +850, behind Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels (+300), Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams (+300), and Arizona receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. (+320)
“Obviously, he knows and everybody in the building knows he was a star in that [Commanders] game,” Giants linebacker and captain Bobby Okereke said. “He played extremely well.
“I think that moment is going to be big for him in his career. He'll remember that. He'll make the corrections throughout the week. His focus and energy will be on making that play. I think he'll have a lot of successful endings to games because of that play he missed.”
Head coach Brian Daboll agreed.
“He's a talented player that can do things with the ball in his hand and you saw that yesterday,” he said. “(He) gained a lot of yards after contact.
“So that's going to be, that's going to have to be a big part of our game. We have players that can do something with the ball in their hands in space, run after catch-wise, and we'll continue to build off that.”
Despite their 0-2 start, the Giants are only one game out of first place in the NFC East. But they start a tough six-game schedule Sunday in Cleveland, who has a top-five pass rush, and then return home to host the Dallas Cowboys on a short work week.
Look for Nabers to continue being a big part of those game plans.
