Giants Rookie Receiver Malik Nabers Makes a Request of Giants Fans
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is looking forward to kicking off his NFL career this Sunday at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
Nabers, who has not played a regular-season down yet but is already being looked up to as a key member of the team, has been handling any pressure and nerves ahead of his official NFL debut as best as he can.
“I'm always going to have butterflies any time I go out there,” he said when asked if he has any butterflies in his stomach. “But I feel like if you're not nervous, then you're not ready, and you're not prepared. I use that as a theme to go out there and make sure I'm prepared, and when I get in the game, I just showcase my talent.”
Nabers figures to be the focus of the Giants passing game, and with good reason. The rookie out of LSU demonstrated all summer long, be it against his own defense or opposing defenses, that he can slip behind defenders, make spectacular catches, and play the game as tough as anyone.
Nabers has quickly endeared himself to the fans, but more importantly, to his teammates and coaches, who have praised the rookie for his maturity and commitment to the game. In Nabers, quarterback Daniel Jones gets a legitimate No. 1 receiver, which he’s never had at this level.
“He's talented,” said defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, whose defense faces the rookie in practice every day. “I'm not going to make any comparisons or put any unfair expectations on him. He's a rookie. He's got to go out there and do it just like our guys and everybody else, but he's talented. The ability to separate and catch the ball. He's got the ability to be a good player in this league.”
Nabers said he hasn’t been shy about asking his veteran teammates, such as fellow receiver Darius Slayton, for advice.
“They always tell me the same thing: ‘It's football. It's the same sport you've been playing for a long time. Go out there, do what you do when you're out there with us. Continue to play fast. Continue to go up and catch the ball. Make plays when I’m out there, too.’”
Nabers said he can’t wait to go out there and catch some touchdowns for the Giants offense.
“I'm excited to go out there. I'm excited to go catch some touchdowns and do what I can do to help the team, help the offense.”
And if he does, he has a special request from the fans in the stands.
“I'm expecting the fans, when I catch a first down or touchdown, they say, ‘Leeeeeeek’!” he said with a wide grin.