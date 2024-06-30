Giants Roster Continues to Get No Love from National Media Outlets
The New York Giants' roster is far from the best in the NFL heading into 2024, but are they the worst as ESPN believes them to be?
According to The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino, no. However, the Giants aren’t too far off from having the worst roster in the league since they made Valentino’s list of the top ten bottom feeders.
While the Giants do not have the worst roster in the league by his standard–New England took the No. 1 spot–they are second-worst on his list.
Valentino cited just about everything in his reasoning, from head coach Brian Daboll to the departures of key players to what he felt were "considerable" additions this offseason.
"There are times when a great play-caller just doesn't cut it as a great head coach due to their personnel decisions, and the New York Giants seem to be experiencing that with Brian Daboll," Valentino wrote.
"When he took over, the Giants were in an odd spot, simultaneously lacking cap flexibility and roster talent. Daboll overachieved by making the playoffs in Year 1, and then the team crashed hard in 2023 as several limitations and more injuries ravaged the roster.
“Losing Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney this offseason won't help the Giants get back on track. The additions of Malik Nabers, Jon Runyan, Brian Burns, and Tyler Nubin are considerable. However, there is still a lot of pressure on an underwhelming offensive line and QB Daniel Jones.
"New York has little depth at receiver and no standout tailback, and it is banking on Evan Neal to take a giant leap for the offense to be sustainably average. The roster's foundation is at least interesting, with Nabers, Andrew Thomas, Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and a promising cornerback room looking like capable leaders for the future. It's just not enough right now, though."
Valentino failed to mention two key players on defense: interior defender Dexter Lawrence, rated the No. 2 (of 32) player at his position by Pro Football Focus, and linebacker Bobby Okereke, rated the 10th-best linebacker in the league by PFF.
The running back position will be held down by off-season signee Devin Singletary, who was promising when Daboll was his play-caller in Buffalo. Eric Gray and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. are also suitable options to rotate in. Nubin was arguably the top safety in the draft, and he could impact the third level for the Giants sooner rather than later.
Quite frankly, these off-season roster rankings, while offering discussion opportunities during the dead period in the NFL calendar, just seem like an exercise in futility as injuries and other factors can greatly influence how good–or bad–a roster really is.