Giants Draft Class Members Overlooked for All-Rookie Team Honors
While there is much excitement and optimism surrounding the New York Giants 2024 draft class, none of its six members is projected to make enough of an impact to earn a place on the All-Rookie team after the season.
So believes NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, who, in assembling his pre-training camp predictions, snubbed Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers in favor of Marvin Harrison Jr. (Cardinals) and Xavier Worthy (Chiefs).
This curious choice makes one wonder if Reuter’s doubts over Nabers’ potential impact are tied to any concerns related to Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones.
Another questionable decision came at safety, where Reuter chose two players drafted after safety Tyler Nubin in the second round. Nubin was regarded as the top safety in the class, with the Giants selecting him with the 47th overall pick.
But Reuter likes Javon Bullard, who went 11 picks later to the Packers, and Cole Bishop, who went 60th to the Bills and will fill the void left by Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.
Nubin is competing to replace Xavier McKinney as the starter alongside Jason Pinnock. Based on spring camp reps, third-year man Dane Belton is still in the mix to fill that role. However, the Giants could still rotate at that spot, with inside linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons potentially taking one of those spots in the nickel package.
On special teams, Reuter chose Daequan Hardy, who was selected by the Bills in the sixth round, as his returner candidate over potential Giants kickoff return specialist (and running back) Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
Hardy had two punt returns for touchdowns last season for Penn State. Tracy had a kick return touchdown last season at Purdue, becoming one of their main returners. The Giants haven’t decided yet who their kickoff returner(s) will be, but special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial said that Tracy is definitely in the mix for a spot.
The Giants likely don’t care if their rookies land on this particular postseason honors list, nor should they, given how early it is and how none of those predicted to land or not land on the list have yet to play a regular-season down.
All that matters to New York is if those rookies are doing their part to contribute to hopefully a better season than last year’s 6-11 campaign.