Giants Still Not Planning to Add to Quarterbacks Room
Tight end Tyree Jackson was supposed to be the New York Giants fallback plan this weekend at quarterback. However, he's been ailing with a back issue, which currently leaves the Giants with two healthy quarterbacks in Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito.
Despite that, head coach Brian Daboll said there are still no plans to reinforce the depth at quarterback at the moment because Lock, who was injured in the first quarter of the Giants win last week over the Detroit Lions, is making rapid progress in his rehab from a hip injury and could be available for emergency duty on Saturday when the Giants visit the Houston Texans.
“He's gotten a lot better here these last few days,” Daboll said of Lock. “I envision (quarterback) Tommy (DeVito) being the next guy in based on Drew (Lock)’s injury, for this game. I think Drew has a chance to go ahead and suit up, and if we need him to go in, (he’ll) be able to do that.”