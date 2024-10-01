Giants Tumble in This Week's MMQB Power Rankings
The New York Giants, who looked like they were poised to finally crawl out of the bottom third of the weekly MMQB power rankings, are again going in the wrong direction following their disappointing 20-15 Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday.
The Giants, who reached as high as No. 21 following their win against Cleveland, in the latest ranking.
A big reason for this was the Giants' inability to score a touchdown against the Cowboys, the second such game this year in which New York’s offense settled for nothing but field goals in a losing effort.
"A wholly disappointing loss for the Giants, who not only saw Malik Nabers go down but endured another tough performance from Daniel Jones," Orr said. "I don’t blame Brian Daboll for taking the points in the red zone, but this team needs to develop a better motivation and attitude inside the 20."
The Giants’ red zone offense has been atrocious this season. They have converted on just 50% of their trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, tying them for 20th with the 49ers.
The difference between those two teams is that San Francisco averages 25.8 points per game, whereas the Giants only average 15 points per game–less than the 15.6 points New York averaged in 2023.
Another difference, as Orr noted? The Giants are one of three teams in the NFL with a zero percent conversion rate in the red zone at home.
The Giants’ offensive woes are many, from dropped passes () to quarterback Daniel Jones’s inability to connect consistently on the deep ball () to an inability to run the ball (26 yards on 24 carries, 1.1 average, and ).
Defensively, the Giants managed but only three quarterback hits and one sack against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on 28 dropbacks. Still, the Giants held Dallas to 20 points, which is under the Cowboys' season average of 24.3 points per game, meaning it should have been good enough to win.
Add it all up, and it’s no wonder that the Giants, after appearing to be on the rise, are again headed in the wrong direction in the power-ranking poll.