Giants Urged by NFL Analyst to Trade for This Player
The New York Giants tight end room took a hit when Darren Waller announced his retirement, but the team had already prepared for the possibility by signing free agents Chris Manhertz and Jack Stoll, re-signing Lawrence Cager and drafting Theo Johnson to fill out a room that already included Daniel Bellinger..
But according to Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, that might not be enough. In his look at one trade each team should contemplate before the 2024 season, Ballentine has suggested the Giants look to acquire Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant.
"The last time the Giants traded for a Raiders tight end it didn't work out so well,” Ballentine wrote. “Darren Waller only ended up playing 12 games last season, averaged 10.6 yards per reception and retired this offseason.
"This time, the trade would be much more low stakes. The Raiders signed Harrison Bryant to a one-year, $3.3 million contract in March, but couldn't have factored in drafting Brock Bowers at the time. Drafting the rookie phenomenon out of Georgia probably puts Bryant third in the tight end pecking order right away."
Ballentine has the Giants sending over a 2026 sixth round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Bryant and a 2026 seventh round pick. This would be an interesting trade, as it wouldn't take much of a financial commitment to land him.
Bryant, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2020, has 128 catches, 791 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. The 26 year old has been durable, appearing in 65 out of a possible 67 regular season games. He's mainly been the backup to star tight end David Njoku, but has provided solid pass catching ability in a limited role.
But does it make sense for the Giants?
Yes, Bryant is on a cheap contract and the draft haul isn't much, but the Giants are looking to lean a little more heavily into their wide receivers in the passing game plus they have bigger needs right now such as trying to settle the second cornerback spot and the offensive line .
Bryant can both catch and block fairly well, but would the Raiders even want to trade him after just signing him in March and planning to pair him with their eventual first round pick, Brock Bowers?
Probably not. Again, it’s a low-stake trade, but one the Giants don't necessarily need to look into.