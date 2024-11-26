Giants Country

Giants Week 13 Injury Report: Tommy DeVito Added to Injury Report

When it rains, it pours for the New York Giants.

Patricia Traina

East Rutherford, NJ -- November 24, 2024 -- Tommy DeVito of the Giants in the first half as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants. / Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Giants, who head to Dallas on Wednesday for their Thanksgiving day clash, now list starting quarterback Tommy DeVito on the injury report with a sore right forearm, his throwing arm.

It’s unclear if DeVito, who was limited in Tuesday’s walkthrough practice, suffered the injury when he was plastered last week by Bucs defender Calijah Kancey in the fourth quarter. After that play, DeVito came out of the game for one snap, replaced by Drew Lock, but was back in the game soon after.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that DeVito wasn’t “100 percent” to play on Thursday, leaving the team to increase the practice reps for Drew Lock, who remains the team’s No. 2 quarterback after the release of former starter Daniel Jones.

In other injury news, Daboll said left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (toe), and defensive lineman Armon Watts (shoulder) would not partake in the Tuesday walkthrough. However, Daboll expressed optimism that RT Evan Neal (hip) will be ready for Thursday.

Check back later for the full injury reports for both teams.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Mon.*

Tues.

Wed.

Status

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

Knee

Limited

-

Theo Johnson

TE

Back

Limited

Tyler Nubin

S

Back

Limited

Micah McFadden

ILB

Heel/Thumb

Limited

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT

Quad

DNP

DNP

Evan Neal

OT

Hip

DNP

Azeez Ojulari

OLB

Toe

DNP

DNP

Armon Watts

DL

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

Deonte Banks

CB

Rib

Limited

D.J. Davidson

DL

Shoulder

Limited

Tommy DeVito

QB

Arm

--

Limited

* Giants had a walkthrough on Monday and Tuesday; practice participation is projected.

Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Mon.*

Tues.

Wed.

Status

DaRon Bland

CB

Foot

Limited

Brandin Cooks

WR

Knee

Limited

Trevon Diggs

CB

Groin/Knee

Limited

Chuma Edoga

OT

Toe

Full

Jake Ferguson

TE

Concussion

DNP

Tyler Guyton

OT

Shoulder

Full

Eric Kendricks

LB

Groin.Shoulder

DNP

Marshawn Kneeland

DE

Knee

DNP

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Back/Foot

Limited

Jourdan Lewis

CB

Neck

Full

Hunter Luepke

FB

Calf

Full

Zack Martin

OG

Ankle/Shoulder

DNP

Asim Richards

OT

Ankle

DNP

Cooper Rush

QB

Knee

Limited

Tyler Smith

OG

Ankle/Knee

Limited

Nick Vigil

LB

Foot

DNP

* Cowboys had a walkthrough practice on Monday; participation is projected.

