Giants Week 13 Injury Report: Tommy DeVito Added to Injury Report
When it comes to injuries, the New York Giants can’t seem to catch a break.
The Giants, who head to Dallas on Wednesday for their Thanksgiving day clash, now list starting quarterback Tommy DeVito on the injury report with a sore right forearm, his throwing arm.
It’s unclear if DeVito, who was limited in Tuesday’s walkthrough practice, suffered the injury when he was plastered last week by Bucs defender Calijah Kancey in the fourth quarter. After that play, DeVito came out of the game for one snap, replaced by Drew Lock, but was back in the game soon after.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that DeVito wasn’t “100 percent” to play on Thursday, leaving the team to increase the practice reps for Drew Lock, who remains the team’s No. 2 quarterback after the release of former starter Daniel Jones.
In other injury news, Daboll said left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (toe), and defensive lineman Armon Watts (shoulder) would not partake in the Tuesday walkthrough. However, Daboll expressed optimism that RT Evan Neal (hip) will be ready for Thursday.
Check back later for the full injury reports for both teams.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Mon.*
Tues.
Wed.
Status
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
Knee
Limited
-
Theo Johnson
TE
Back
Limited
Tyler Nubin
S
Back
Limited
Micah McFadden
ILB
Heel/Thumb
Limited
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Quad
DNP
DNP
Evan Neal
OT
Hip
DNP
Azeez Ojulari
OLB
Toe
DNP
DNP
Armon Watts
DL
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
Limited
D.J. Davidson
DL
Shoulder
Limited
Tommy DeVito
QB
Arm
--
Limited
* Giants had a walkthrough on Monday and Tuesday; practice participation is projected.
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Mon.*
Tues.
Wed.
Status
DaRon Bland
CB
Foot
Limited
Brandin Cooks
WR
Knee
Limited
Trevon Diggs
CB
Groin/Knee
Limited
Chuma Edoga
OT
Toe
Full
Jake Ferguson
TE
Concussion
DNP
Tyler Guyton
OT
Shoulder
Full
Eric Kendricks
LB
Groin.Shoulder
DNP
Marshawn Kneeland
DE
Knee
DNP
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Back/Foot
Limited
Jourdan Lewis
CB
Neck
Full
Hunter Luepke
FB
Calf
Full
Zack Martin
OG
Ankle/Shoulder
DNP
Asim Richards
OT
Ankle
DNP
Cooper Rush
QB
Knee
Limited
Tyler Smith
OG
Ankle/Knee
Limited
Nick Vigil
LB
Foot
DNP
* Cowboys had a walkthrough practice on Monday; participation is projected.