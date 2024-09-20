Giants WR Jalin Hyatt Denies Reports of Unhappiness with Lack of Opportunities
New York Giants second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt is reportedly unhappy about his lack of a role on the team’s offense to the point where he reportedly requested a trade.
ESPN delivered that report, citing “multiple sources,” which Hyatt denied to reporters when asked about it on Friday.
Hyatt, for whom the Giants traded up in the 2023 draft to acquire, has played in just 27 snaps on offense through two games. He’s been targeted once in those snaps, that lone target coming in the Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
His lack of snaps and targets have left the former Tennessee receiver flummoxed.
"Would've looked at you crazy," Hyatt told ESPN when asked if he thought his current predicament would be a possibility.
"It is definitely disappointing. I'm not going to sit here and act like I'm perfectly fine with it. I'm not. But it's like, 'What can I do now?' It's either I can sit here and pout and be mad at the world and not get better, or I can keep attacking the days and keep getting better at practice."
Hyatt competed with veteran Darius Slayton in training camp. Slayton finished with three receptions on three targets for 59 yards, no drops, and going one-for-one in the contested catch department.
Hyatt caught one of three pass targets for zero yards and went zero for two on contested catches. He was also the intended target on one of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’s interceptions in the Week 2 preseason loss to Houston.
Head coach Brian Daboll was asked about Hyatt's lack of targets. In his rookie season, Hyatt caught 23 of 40 balls (57.5 percent) for 373 yards and no touchdowns. He also had five dropped passes and a 40 percent success rate in contested catches.
The head coach was up front with his response, suggesting that Slayton has played better so far.
"[Slayton] is doing a nice job with his opportunities to do the things that he needs to do. And then we sprinkle in Hyatt in particular plays. And then [rookie wide receiver Malik] Nabers has been on the field most of the time,” he said.
Daboll, who claims Hyatt never approached him about a trade, has not given up on Hyatt, though. He believes the young receiver will be ready to go when his number is called.