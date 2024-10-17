Giants WR Malik Nabers Trending in Right Direction for Sunday
New York Giants star receiver Malik Nabers (concussion protocol) continues to trend in the right direction toward a return, head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday before the team’s practice.
Nabers was set to partake in a full practice on Thursday. If all went well, he was then scheduled to meet with an independent neurologist later in the day to receive final clearance to return to game action this Sunday when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles.
Meanwhile, despite their insistence on Wednesday that they will play on Sunday, both defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (hip) and outside linebacker Brian Burns (groin) were held out of their second day of practice.
Lawrence told reporters on Wednesday that he was fine and just being held out for a little rest, but with his workload increased form 67% last year to 79% this year (second highest percentage of his career), it’s clear the wear and tear is necessitating the Giants manage LAwrence’s workload during the week so he’s available for game day.
Burns’s groin issue, which first popped up in Week 2, is something of a concern. The outside linebacker has been valiantly fighting through the injury and doing everything possible to not miss a snap.
Thus far he’s played in 85% of the Giants defensive snaps this year, his second highest percentage of his career. It’s also the third straight season that Burns is playing in at least 80% of the defensive snaps, dating back to his time with the Carolina Panthers.
Daboll also said that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) is a new addition to the team’s injury report and was not scheduled to practice Thursday. If Jackson can’t play Sunday, that will leave the Giants thin at cornerback.
Check back later for the full Giants and Eagles injury reports.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Status
Devin Singletary
RB
Groin
Limited
Andrew Thomas
LT
Foot
DNP/IR
IR
IR
IR
Malik Nabers
WR
Concussion
Limited
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin
DNP
DNP
--
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
DNP
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
Hip
DNP
DNP
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Shoulder
Limited
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Ankle
Limited
Ty Summers
LB
Hamstring
Limited
Darius Slayton
WR
Groin
Limited
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Neck
--
DNP
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Dallas Goedert
TE
Hamstring
DNP
Jordan Mailata
OT
Hamstring
DNP
Milton Williams
DT
Ankle
DNP
Oren Burks
LB
Groin
Limited
Jalyx Hunt
OLB
Ankle
Limited
Darius Slay
CB
Knee
Limited
Sydney Brown
S
Knee
Full
Albert Okwuegbunam
TE
Abdomen
Full
Ainias Smith
WR
Ankle
Full