Giants WR Malik Nabers Trending in Right Direction for Sunday

Nabers is heading toward being cleared for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but two key defenders remain out of practice.

Patricia Traina

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Giants star receiver Malik Nabers (concussion protocol) continues to trend in the right direction toward a return, head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday before the team’s practice.

Nabers was set to partake in a full practice on Thursday. If all went well, he was then scheduled to meet with an independent neurologist later in the day to receive final clearance to return to game action this Sunday when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, despite their insistence on Wednesday that they will play on Sunday, both defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (hip) and outside linebacker Brian Burns (groin) were held out of their second day of practice. 

Lawrence told reporters on Wednesday that he was fine and just being held out for a little rest, but with his workload increased form 67% last year to 79% this year (second highest percentage of his career), it’s clear the wear and tear is necessitating the Giants manage LAwrence’s workload during the week so he’s available for game day.

Burns’s groin issue, which first popped up in Week 2, is something of a concern. The outside linebacker has been valiantly fighting through the injury and doing everything possible to not miss a snap. 

Thus far he’s played in 85% of the Giants defensive snaps this year, his second highest percentage of his career. It’s also the third straight season that Burns is playing in at least 80% of the defensive snaps, dating back to his time with the Carolina Panthers.

Daboll also said that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) is a new addition to the team’s injury report and was not scheduled to practice Thursday. If Jackson can’t play Sunday, that will leave the Giants thin at cornerback.

Check back later for the full Giants and Eagles injury reports.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Status

Devin Singletary

RB

Groin

Limited

Andrew Thomas

LT

Foot

DNP/IR

IR

IR

IR

Malik Nabers

WR

Concussion

Limited

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin

DNP

DNP

--

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

DNP

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

Hip

DNP

DNP

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Shoulder

Limited

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

Ankle

Limited

Ty Summers

LB

Hamstring

Limited

Darius Slayton

WR

Groin

Limited

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Neck

--

DNP

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Dallas Goedert

TE

Hamstring

DNP

Jordan Mailata

OT

Hamstring

DNP

Milton Williams

DT

Ankle

DNP

Oren Burks

LB

Groin

Limited

Jalyx Hunt

OLB

Ankle

Limited

Darius Slay

CB

Knee

Limited

Sydney Brown

S

Knee

Full

Albert Okwuegbunam

TE

Abdomen

Full

Ainias Smith

WR

Ankle

Full

