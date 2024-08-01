Hard Knocks Finale Reveals Giants' Conviction on This Day 3 Pick
The New York Giants were well aware of the possibility that tight end Darren Waller would retire before the 2024 season. Regardless of what decision he made, the team already had its eye on the position's future, and that future turned out to be former Penn State tight end Theo Johnson.
Johnson, selected in the fourth round (No. 107), kept embedding himself on the team’s draft radar, from his performance at the Senior Bowl through the combine and his pro day.
"There was a lot of conviction in the building from our scouting staff and our coaching staff that had spent time with the kid," said general manager Joe Schoen on the series finale of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants.
Johnson, who, upon receiving the phone call from the Giants informing him that he was their fourth-round pick, promised head coach Brian Daboll that he’d give him everything he had.
The Canadian-born Johnson finished his four-year tenure at Penn State with 77 passes for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns. Last season, he had 34 catches for 341 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 6-6, 250-pound Johnson's athleticism is evident immediately when watching him. He also ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the combine.
The rookie tight end started his first training camp on the PUP list with a hip issue but was cleared for Sunday's practice and immediately got into the action, catching a pass on a seam route that went for a big gain.
For the Giants, Johnson wants to be both a receiver and a blocker and thinks he can accomplish that with hard work.
“I feel like the tools that could help me to be able to be dominant in both the run game and the passing game,” he told reporters this week.
“I have the size and the speed to be dominant in that sense, so you know, that's something I'm continuing to work at every day–not just focusing on the passing game but also being someone that you can rely on in the run game.”
Johnson will likely compete with holdover Daniel Belligner, the Giants’ fourth-round pick in 2022, for pass targets. Johnson is thought to be more athletic and thus able to pick up more yards after the catch. He’s looked good thus far in camp, having gotten some first-team reps.
It's no secret that the Giants' offense was putrid last season. They went into the offseason knowing they had to protect the quarterback and give him viable weapons to throw to. First-round pick Malik Nabers will go a long way in doing that, but Johnson shouldn't be overlooked either.
With Waller gone from the lineup, there are 74 targets for the Giants to divide up among their tight ends. Johnson will likely be the main recipient of those targets, as he brings the most value in helping the Giants offense become an explosive unit.