How History Has Repeated Itself in the Giants’ Roster Building Process: Personnel Decisions

Here is the final part of our in-depth look at the management of the Giants over the last decade-plus.

To most fans, the role of the NFL general manager is simple. Get the right talent for the coaching staff, manage the cap, and represent the organization well.

But the actual execution of how the job is done varies according to individual. On one end of the spectrum, you have George Young, the very first true Giants general manager, who took his responsibilities of building the roster so seriously that he reportedly rarely let any opinions influence his personnel decisions.

Young's approach reportedly was a source of friction with head coach Bill Parcells, who once said, "If they want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.”

Some might also argue that Jerry Reese took that same approach toward roster building, putting more stock in the personnel people's opinions.

Dave Gettleman? In the four years he's been the Giants general manager, his approach has been somewhere in the middle to where he'll listen and get the coaches what they want so long as the price isn't outrageous.

For proof of that, look no further than the run of former Arizona Cardinal players Gettleman signed for then defensive coordinator James Bettcher to help jump-start the defense Bettcher was trying to run. Gettleman has said that he constantly worries about giving the coaching staff everything it needs to be successful.

Regardless of the approach general managers have taken, no one general manager has ever batted a thousand. For as good as he was in the 1980s, Young later struggled with free agency and the salary cap.

Ernie Accorsi, who succeeded Young, quickly determined that there were not enough hours in the day to manage personnel and the cap, so he brought Kevin Abrams on board to handle the latter.

But if there's minitrend that's developed, it's that occasional tendency to overvalue personnel, leading to questionable decisions. Let's look at a few...

Under Reese

The Giants rarely pushed draft picks out the door with very few exceptions until their contracts were up, even if the coaches rightfully buried the players on the roster (unofficially known as putting draft picks on scholarship).

There were a few head-scratching moves Reese made when it came to free agency and personnel. A year after the offensive tackle duo of Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart struggled, Reese defended the Flowers pick, suggesting that he was comparable to offensive tackles around the league. So instead of signing Andrew Whitworth, an older veteran who is still going strong for the Rams, Reese signed 33-year-old receiver Brandon Marshall and 31-year-old offensive lineman John Jerry to deals instead.

In 2014, Reese opted to re-sign linebacker Jon Beason, a former Pro Bowler whose skills had deteriorated under the weight of multiple lower-body injuries to the point where he was made available via trade to a three-year deal worth $16.8 million. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, a younger and healthier player who hadn't quite hit his prime when he entered free agency that year, went on to sign with the Vikings on a five-year, $31 million deal, giving the Vikings two Pro Bowl seasons in 2016 and 2017.

While we're talking about overspending on veteran deals, add running back/third-down specialist Shane Vereen (3 years, $12.35 million), linebacker J.T. Thomas (3 years, $10 million), and return specialist Dwayne Harris (5 years, $17.5 million) to the list.

Under Gettleman

To be fair, some of Gettleman's earliest free-agent moves were necessitated by the shortcomings of the Reese regime, the most prominent example being that of left tackle Nate Solder, a player the Giants had no choice but to overspend on given their desperation at left tackle following the Flowers flop.

But some other moves left people scratching their heads, even though the intentions, like Reese's, were well-meaning. One can start with the signing of running back Jonathan Stewart, a former Carolina Panther whom Gettleman thought still had some gas left in the tank.

Stewart, who was signed to contribute to the offense and to serve as an eventual mentor to first-round pick Saquon Barkley that season, inked a 2-year, $6.9 million deal--a rather hefty sum for a guy that didn't have as much left in the tank as the Giants first thought.

Edge Kareem Martin, a solid locker room presence who had played under James Bettcher in Arizona, got a three-year, $15 million deal to help the defense come together more quickly.

And offensive lineman Patrick Omameh, who lost his job in Jacksonville to Andrew Norwell (a free-agent offensive lineman the Giants were reportedly hoping to sign), inked a three-year, $15 million contract as a guy to help the offensive line and be a steady presence in the locker room.

The following year with the defense continuing to struggle, the Giants added more former Cardinals to the mix, including safety Antoine Bethea (over Tre Boston, who might have been a better fit/value), linebackers Deone Bucannon and Markus Golden, and defensive lineman Pierre Olsen.

The Giants, after trading away receiver Odell Beckham Jr, signed veteran Golden Tate, primarily a slot receiver, to a four-year, $37.5 million deal despite the fact they had signed Sterling Shepard, who made his living in the slot, to a 4-year, $41 million extension.

In 2020, the Giants did a better job with free agency, going for younger (and primarily injury-free) players starting to peak, such as linebacker Blake Martinez, cornerback James Bradberry, and tight end Levine Toilolo.

But in 2021, the Giants seemed to abandon their philosophies exercised in the 2020 free agency period, signing guys with injury histories, such as receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Adoree' Jackson.

When faced with the decision of having to re-sign Leonard Williams or Dalvin Tomlinson (a choice that developed after the Giants allocated money to re-sign safety Logan Ryan and kicker Graham Gano the year prior), the Giants went with the pass rusher (Williams) while trying to plug the run-stuffing role with Austin Johnson and Danny Shelton.

Final Thoughts

It's fair to say that both Jerry Reese and Dave Gettleman made good and bad decisions, the latter having a lot in common. Also, having a lot in common is that the decisions each made did very little to advance the team into a perennial winner.

