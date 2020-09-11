How the Giants Plan to Scout College Football Talent This Fall Amid COVID-19 Limitations

The 2020 NFL Draft was unconventional, to say the least, but 2021 is shaping up to be a completely different ball game.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the postponement of a lot of college football action this fall. Three of the Power 5 college football conferences (SEC, BIG 12, ACC) have decided to press on with the 2020 season, while the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed their seasons and have yet to finalize a date to begin play.