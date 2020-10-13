How Will The Giants Replace Lorenzo Carter?

The Giants will be without third-year edge rusher Lorenzo Carter for the rest of the season and will need to look to other parts of the roster to replicate his production.

Carter, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday against the Cowboys, was a defensive anchor for the Giants on the edge through the first four games. According to Pro Football Focus, Carter played 85.7% of defensive snaps, racking up 15 tackles, one sack, ten stops, and eight quarterback pressures.