ICYMI: Everything You Need To Know About Giants' R1 Pick Jaxson Dart
Miss any of our coverage about the Giants' selection of Jaxson Dart? We have all the pieces and analysis for you right here.
In this story:
The New York Giants made waves late on Thursday night when they traded up with the Houston Texans to draft Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Dart is expected to be QB3 this year behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.
More New York Giants Coverage
Published