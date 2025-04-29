Giants Country

ICYMI: Everything You Need To Know About Giants' R1 Pick Jaxson Dart

Miss any of our coverage about the Giants' selection of Jaxson Dart? We have all the pieces and analysis for you right here.

Brandon Olsen

Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants president John Mara (far left), general manager Joe Schoen (left), Jaxson Dart, and head coach Brian Daboll (right) pose for photos prior to the start of the press conference to introduce the Giants first round draft picks.
Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants president John Mara (far left), general manager Joe Schoen (left), Jaxson Dart, and head coach Brian Daboll (right) pose for photos prior to the start of the press conference to introduce the Giants first round draft picks. / Thomas Salus-Imagn Images
The New York Giants made waves late on Thursday night when they traded up with the Houston Texans to draft Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart is expected to be QB3 this year behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Jaxson Dart Grade. A-. High Upside Quarterback!. . Jaxson Dart | 6'2" 223 lbs., QB Ole Miss

BRANDON OLSEN

Brandon Olsen is the founder of Whole Nine Sports, specializing in NFL Draft coverage, and is the host of the Locked On Gators Podcast. 

Home/Big Blue+