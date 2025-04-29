Giants Country

ICYMI: Everything You Need To Know About Giants' R7 Korie Black

Miss any of our coverage about the Giants' selection of Korie Black? We have all the pieces and analysis for you right here.

Brandon Olsen

Oct 18, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (2) runs after an interception against Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Jackson Nelson (54) during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Oct 18, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (2) runs after an interception against Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Jackson Nelson (54) during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

With their final pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants drafted Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black.

Black is a scheme fit for the Giants that has experience playing primarily cover 3 and cover 4 for the Cowboys for most of his college career.

While he's just 6'0", Black has a 6' 5 1/2" wingspan that allows him to play larger than his height. Black also ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

Korie Black | 6'0" 192 lbs., CB Oklahoma State. Korie Black Grade. C. Length, speed, and special teams!.

JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Brandon Olsen
BRANDON OLSEN

Brandon Olsen is the founder of Whole Nine Sports, specializing in NFL Draft coverage, and is the host of the Locked On Gators Podcast. 

Home/Big Blue+