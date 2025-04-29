ICYMI: Everything You Need To Know About Giants' R7 Korie Black
Miss any of our coverage about the Giants' selection of Korie Black? We have all the pieces and analysis for you right here.
With their final pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants drafted Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black.
Black is a scheme fit for the Giants that has experience playing primarily cover 3 and cover 4 for the Cowboys for most of his college career.
While he's just 6'0", Black has a 6' 5 1/2" wingspan that allows him to play larger than his height. Black also ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.
