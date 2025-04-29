ICYMI: Everything You Need To Know About Giants' R7 Thomas Fidone II
Miss any of our coverage about the Giants' selection of Thomas Fidone II? We have all the pieces and analysis for you right here.
In this story:
With their first seventh round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected tight end Thomas Fidone II out of Nebraska.
Fidone II has very little production as a pass-catcher due to injuries early on in his career and the system at Nebraska limiting his pass-catching potential.
The addition of Fidone II might not have an immediate impact for the Giants as Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, and Greg Dulcich are all entering the final year of their contract.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.
More New York Giants Coverage
Published