Injured Giants Defensive Stars Plan to Play Sunday Against Eagles
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and outside linebacker Brian Burns are two of the most important members of the team’s defense, but they just so happen to be ailing with injuries, Lawrence with a hip issue and Burns with a groin.
But don’t expect either one of those two to sit and baby themselves when the lights go on Sunday for their big NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Just resting, man, just resting,” said Lawrence, who was listed with a hip issue. “I'm good. I'm where I'm at after every week.”
“I’m playing,” Lawrence added.
That’s good news considering Lawrence leads the team in sacks with 7.0, which is second in the league. The interior defensive lineman, who has had four sacks in his last two games, has been a load to handle over the course of his career.
Opponents typically go after Lawrence’s replacement when he comes off the field for a breather so knowing that there is a good chance of his being available for roughly 80% of the team’s defensive snaps would be a plus.
Meanwhile Burns, who has been fighting through a groin issue that first developed in Week 2, is also determined to be on the field Sunday.
“This is one of those things that happened earlier, early in the season,” he said. “It’s just something I’m dealing with. Something I got to fight through.”
When asked if he’d be able to play Sunday, Burns nodded yes.
Burns might not have eye-popping stats just yet, but he’s made his impact felt on the defense by helping to open things up for others.
Burns is currently third on the team with six quarterback hits, but is tied for first with five tackles for loss and tied for second with three sacks.