Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor Leaves Practice Early with Upper Body Injury
Newly signed New York Giants offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor left his first practice with an injury.
In his first training camp practice with the New York Giants, Jermaine Eluemunor left early after making contact with Dexter Lawrence during a team drill.
Eluemunor would get up and walk off the field under his own power, including waving off the cart.
The expectation is that Eluemunor will be a starter this season at either left guard or right tackle, depending on Evan Neal’s health status and performance.
The Giants brought in Eluemunor this past offseason from the Las Vegas Raiders after he spent three years with them.
With the Raiders in 2023, Eluemunor started games at both tackle spots and allowed 28 total pressures throughout the season. Throughout his career, he’s also started games at right guard and played snaps at left guard.
