Joe Schoen Clarifies Comments Regarding Potential Saquon Barkley Trade

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he will listen to any offers he receives for players on the roster, but that he's not necessarily looking to trade certain guys such as running back Saquon Barkley.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is like any other NFL general manager in that he wants to keep all his options open when it comes to the roster he's been entrusted with and the approach he takes to improve it.

So when he told reporters at the combine last month that the team was "open for business" regarding the availability of both players and draft picks, that got headline writers busy regarding the possibility of the team moving on from guys like running back Saquon Barkley.

But what apparently didn't get included in the initial reporting of Schoen's quotes was that part where he said, “We are not open for business on the entire roster.”

That all being said, Schoen quickly recognized a need to reach out to Barkley, who was specifically mentioned as part of the question that resulted in the "open for business" response to smooth things over.

“After I talked to you guys, but maybe an hour or whatever it was, I called him right away, and he answered,” Schoen told reporters during a break at the NFL's annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

“We’ve had a great relationship since I’ve been here. I’ve got a really good relationship with his agent, and I spoke with her during the combine, too.”

Schoen said that his words at the combine were "taken a little bit out of context" and stressed that he hasn't actively been looking to move Barkley, the no. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft and perhaps one of the most controversial draft picks of the Dave Gettleman era given the team's decision to by-pass an offensive lineman or to trade down that year.

"I said I would listen if people called on any player, so it would be irresponsible if I didn’t," Schoen said regarding what he said at the combine. "That doesn’t mean I’m going to do every deal, so I haven’t called one team on Saquon Barkley. I’ve gotten calls about a few of our players, and he’s one where a couple of teams have reached out, but again, I’m not shopping Saquon Barkley.”

Schoen's clarification doesn't mean that Barkley is a lock to be on the roster this year--if he gets a sweetheart of a deal for the running back, it would be irresponsible for him to let any personal feelings of respect for the player get in the way of providing a badly torn Giants roster with additional resources to improve itself. But he did say he'd listen to whoever called with an offer and go from there.

“It’d be irresponsible if a team calls - I think 31 other GMs would say the same thing - if somebody is going to call and offer you something ridiculous, you’re going to listen,” Schoen said. “It doesn’t mean you’re going to do any deal or you’re going to say ‘yes’ to it. We’ve got an offensive head coach (Brian Daboll). He likes to have as many weapons and toys as he can."

As for Barkley, Schoen and Daboll both apparently feel that the former Penn State running back can be a big part of the offense moving forward. Daboll said during the combine that they were working on plays to take advantage of what Barkley does well, and Schoen reiterated his appreciation for the running back.

“I like Saquon. We’re at a little bit of an advantage here. The players are coming in two weeks, so we’re going to get around all these guys. Again, the guy was the number two pick in the draft for a reason. He’s got a lot of talent, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Schoen said inside linebacker Blake Martinez (ACL), and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles ) are both on track to be ready for training camp.

“Both those guys are in there every day,” Schoen said. “Both working hard. I see them at lunch every day. Two guys I enjoy being around, leaders, busting their butt. I think Blake could be back before Shep, just because of the timeline of the injury, but I’ve been impressed with both of them and their work ethic and the time that they’re putting in.

“Hopefully, by August (they’ll be on the field). Again, we’re not going to rush them along. We don’t play until September. Ease those guys along. The goal is to have them on the field in August.”

