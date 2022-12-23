Kayvon Thibodeaux Just Getting Started for Giants Defense

The Giants' first-round pick has turned into every bit of the disruptor the team hoped he'd become.

It was only a matter of time before New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, began silencing his critics.

Thibodeaux, remember, began the 2022 regular season missing two games because of a preseason MCL sprain. The time and reps he missed on the field cut into his development, putting him into catch-up mode, and it showed in his first six games, where he registered just three quarterback hits and one sack.

But as time went on and Thibodeaux developed more of a comfort level in the game, which included things slowing down for him, his production began to take off. Since Week 10, the former Oregon standout has recorded eight quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, the forced fumble, and score coming in last week's game against Washington.

Add to that a team-leading 12 tackles, and it was a no-brainer decision to name Thibodeaux the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

While for some Thibodeaux's production against Washington might be career-defining, the rookie is taking a much different perspective.

"I feel like that was a building moment for me, and I had a great game, but I feel like it’s not real until you do it again," he said this week. "We’re getting close to the end of the season, and I’ve just got to keep stacking them and carry this momentum into the playoffs."

Thibodeaux scoffed at the idea that this last game was the best he's felt all season, noting the toll the game extracts from a player.

"No, I didn’t feel good. I don’t think anyone feels good this time of year, but it is that mindset and mental toughness that carried me through that game," he said.

"I think the recovery process has gotten longer. Now you have to hone in. After 17 weeks, it’s not just like you’ve emptied the tank, and it just refills, and your body recovers every game. Now you’ve got to continue to do those things that are going to keep you healthy and available."

With Thibodeaux's breakout performance--one that some say is almost Lawrence Taylor-like--moving forward, teams are likely to put more of a target on Thibodeaux's back.

"It does give me a few stripes. I can look myself in the mirror and know that I came here to play, and I came here for a purpose," he said. "Just not trying to let it get too ahead of me, not trying to live in the moment, not trying to get too high on myself, but just continue to realize that the steps I took all week and all year is what got me there. So, I’ve just got to hone in on that, and that’s going to keep them coming."

"It was fun to watch," defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. "I keep telling you all this: He’s working on the little things. He’s getting better every week. I think that was an accumulation of all the work that he’s done."

Martindale smiled when asked what he believed Thibodeaux's ceiling was.

"I have no idea; I don’t want to put a ceiling on him. I don’t because that’s how special I think he is – he and Azeez both," he said.

Still, he understands that his performance would not be possible if the other defensive linemen and edge rushers were not performing at such a high level. The effectiveness of the collective put him in a position to be effective, and he made sure to give others on that defensive front their kudos.

"I would say the only reason I was able to have a game like I had is because of the rest of the front. If you noticed, once we all came together and we all started playing great, then we started to see that production, and we started making plays. We’ve just got to continue to stay healthy, continue to get better, and continue to get more cohesive as rushers."

Thibodeaux recognizes that he's just one of 11 on any given play and was quick to acknowledge his teammates up front--Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari, and Dexter Lawrence--who, along with Thibodeaux, have formed a solid pass-rushing nucleus for the Giants that will force opponents to pick their poison regarding double teams.

"Hopefully, they keep giving me the one-on-ones. We keep giving these different looks, so it gives me some opportunities to make plays," Thibodeaux said with a smile.

Martindale and the Giants sure would like that.





