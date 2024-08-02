LB Bobby Okereke Encouraged by 2024 Giants Defense's Development
Despite the New York Giants' lackluster 2023 season, in which they went 6-11, optimism is building for the upcoming year.
One positive aspect was their defense, led by Giants linebacker and leading tackler Bobby Okereke, whom the Giants signed to a four-year $40 million contract in 2023.
Okereke has consistently been a bright spot in this young, talented defense in its first season under new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, whom Okereke said has been winning over the defensive players.
"He's very detailed and dogmatic," Okereke said. "He'll coach anybody, from (outside linebacker) (Brian) Burns to (defensive lineman) Dex (Dexter Lawrence II) to me. He'll hold anybody accountable, and I think that'll be a strength of our defense."
Bowen and the Giants' defensive assistants have tried to leave no stone unturned when it comes to preparing the players to hit the ground running. As such, high intensity and energy have been shown after one week of training camp.
“Right now, we’re reinforcing technique and fundamentals and just building good habits by running to the ball with effort.” Okereke said.
“We are going against an explosive offense featuring (quarterback) Daniel Jones and (receiver) Malik Nabers, and including that offensive line. It’s been a good back-and-forth battle, and we’re excited about our progress.”
In 2023, the Giants had a +12 turnover ratio, tied for first in the league with the Baltimore Ravens. Forcing takeaways has proven to be a valuable weapon, helping get the ball back into the offense’s hands.
This year, the Giants' defense would no doubt like to improve against the run, as they finished 29th in average rushing yards per game allowed (132.4). They are also hoping to convert more quarterback pressures into sacks.
While early signs show the defense to be on the right track, there is still competition to be sorted out across the board. Okereke said that the competition, which at times has been intense, is a good thing for the upcoming season.
“It’s good to get chippy because we’re a close team, and we understand competition breeds excellence,” Okereke said.
“The goal is to be a strap and chippy camp to get ourselves prepped and battle-tested and ready to go win two games.”
Okereke, who is being looked at to help lead the charge from a player’s perspective, is encouraged by what he’s seen so far.
"We're in a good spot and we're growing every day," he said. "Obviously, we're still installing. Guys are still getting a feel for each other, how we communicate, how we play.
“We still have a lot of growth. The joint practices (against the Detroit Lions) will be the next good test for us, and we'll just keep growing as we go."